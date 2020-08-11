Search
Tyron Woodley announces fight date against Colby Covington at UFC Vegas

Parviz Iskenderov
Tyron Woodley
Tyron Woodley (pictured right) in his bout against Darren Till / Pic: UFC Facebook

A well-hyped matchup between Tyron Woodley and Colby Covington appears to have a date. The pair has been engaged in a verbal warfare for quite sometime, and now seems to have a chance to squared the differences inside the Octagon.

According to “The Chosen One” he is set to face “Chaos” on September 19 at UFC Fight Night in Las Vegas, NV.

“Champ Camp in Session! September 19th CockRoach Covington Gets Squashed!” Tyron Woodley captioned the video posted on Instagram.

The promotion is yet to make an official announcement.

Mid last month Covington posted on Instagram that they would’ve squared off in the headliner of UFC event on August 22. He blamed Woodley for the fight not going ahead, stating that the latter “pulled out”.

In July on UFC Fight Island, Dana White told reporters that the promotion was working on making the fight happened. He said that Covington had signed the fight, and they were waiting on Woodley.

“It’s a fight we are working on,” Dana White said. “Woodley said he wanted to fight him, so… Woodley has been talking about fighting Colby Covington since Colby fought Usman. It is true, that Colby signed the deal and he is ready to go. So, just waiting on Woodley.”

Tyron Woodley (19-5-1) is a former UFC welterweight champion, who reigned from July 2016 until March 2019, when he lost the title by unanimous decision against Kamaru Usman. He last fought this past May, suffering the second defeat in a row, also by unanimous decision, when he faced Gilbert Burns.

Woodley’s most recent win goes back to September 2018 when, then champion, he submitted Darren Till in the second round and made the fourth successful title defense.

Colby Covington (15-2) held an interim welterweight title as well as challenged for an undisputed belt. He was last in action in December 2019, when he was stopped by the current champion Usman in the fifth round. Prior to that he recorded seven straight victories.

