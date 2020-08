Taking place at APEX in Las Vegas this Sunday, August 16 (AEST) UFC 252 is headlined by Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier in the trilogy fight with heavyweight title on the line. The first episode of Embedded Vlog Series hit the stream today, featuring the main even fighters, as well as Sean O’Malley, who faces Marlon Vera in the event’s co-headliner. You can watch it up top.