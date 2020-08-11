UFC 252: Miocic vs Cormier 3 pre-fight press conference date, start time and how to watch

Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier meet in the trilogy fight, battling it out in the main event of UFC 252. MMA event airs live on pay-per-view from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, August 15 (Sunday, August 16 in Australia). Ahead of the event the fighters will come face to face at the pre-fight press conference.

The date and start time for UFC 252 press conference is set for Thursday, August 13 at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT. In Australia the schedule converts to Friday, August 14 at 10 am AEST / 8 am AWST. MMA fans can watch it live on UFC.com and streaming live on ESPN.

UFC President Dana White is expected to be in attendance alongside the main event fighters.

The two-time and current UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic (19-3) reclaimed the belt against Daniel Cormier via fourth-round stoppage of their rematch in August 2019 (watch full fight here).

Former two-division titleholder “DC” became a double champ when he knocked Miocic out in the firdt round and added the second belt to his collection in July 2018 (full fight video here).

The pair now meets in the final, third bout, which will also be the final appearance inside the Octagon to Cormier.

The referee officiating UFC 252 main event is Marc Goddard of the UK.