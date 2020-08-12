Dana White’s Contender Series – Season 4: Week 2 results and UFC contract winners

Dana White’s Contender Series Season 4, Week 2 takes place at UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV. The fight card features five bouts with middleweights Joe Pyfer (7-1) and Dustin Stoltzfus (12-1), squaring off in the headliner of the show.

Advertisements

MMA fans can watch the event live on ESPN+. The start time is scheduled for August 11 at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT, which in Australia converts to August 12 at 10 am AEST / 8 am AWST.

The athlete battle it out with a chance to sign with the UFC. When the bouts conclude, Dana White announces those winning the contracts.

Check back shortly to get the complete fight results below.

Dana White’s Contender Series 28 results

Joe Pyfer vs. Dustin Stoltzfus

Brady Huang vs. Adrian Yanez

Vanessa Demopoulos vs. Cory Mckenna

T.J. Laramie vs. Daniel Swain

Anthony Adams vs. Impa Kasanganay