Watch: ‘The Beast’ Bob Sapp submits to strikes in ONE Championship fight against Rolles Gracie

ONE Championship pulled a video from the archives when Bob Sapp made his first and only appearance inside the promotion back in February 2012, facing off Rolles Gracie. The event titled “Battle of Heroes” in Jakarta, Indonesia, saw “The Beast”, who once made a name for himself, thanks to wins against K-1 legend Ernesto Hoost, tapping out in just over a minute of the opening round. You can watch it up top.