Search
Lethwei

Souris Manfredi fighting for female equality in martial arts

Nyi Min Han
Souris Manfredi
Souris Manfredi in World Lethwei Championship

Souris Manfredi looks to become the first female world champion in lethwei

Souris Manfredi is arguably the biggest female star in lethwei, having made her presence known in the fighting community with two convincing victories. On August 28, she has a chance to etch her name in history by becoming the first female lethwei world champion at WLC: Hideout Battle, which marks the World Lethwei Championship’s return to action, following the stoppage caused by COVID-19 pandemic. For Manfredi, she is fighting to represent female combat sports athletes in the quest for equality.

Advertisements

Manfredi hopes her representation as a champion in the world’s truest striking art of lethwei will encourage greater promotion of female combat sports athletes and greater representation in sports. Manfredi has been focusing on Muay Thai prior to the transition to lethwei, and have felt disillusioned at some of the gender policies governing female Muay Thai contests.

An example Manfredi brought up on her social media feed featured a suggestion in a recent federation meeting in Muay Thai to enforce elbow pads for female athletes to protect their appearances, a statement that drew flak from the combat sports community.

So far, she has been encouraged about the steps taken by World Lethwei Championship to promote female athletes and is excited at the chance to represent lethwei on the global stage.

Last year World Lethwei Championship introduced a new policy that mandates at least one female lethwei contest for every event, and proceeded to sign some of the world’s top female combat sports athletes, including Manfredi.

After two victories, including becoming the first woman to earn a knockout in WLC, she is close to achieving her dreams with a date against Spain’s Maisha Katz on August 28 to determine the first female world lethwei champion.

WLC: Hideout Battle airs on August 28 at 6:30pm Myanmar time (5am Pacific Time, 8am Eastern Time, 1pm London Time). The fight fans can watch the event live on UFC Fight Pass, Canal+ and other broadcast partners across 100 countries.

Advertisements

Share This

More
FeaturedLatest NewsLethwei

Add a comment

Related

Souris Manfredi competes with Maisha Katz for historic World Lethwei Championship title

Lethwei 0
World Lethwei Championship (WLC), the world's largest bareknuckle fighting organisation, will return to action on 28 August with an international fight card in a...
Read more

Watch: Top 3 KOs from WLC 5: Knockout War

Lethwei 0
For those enjoying bare knuckle fighting, ultimately leading to knockouts, World Lethwei Championship released the video, featuring the Top 3 KOs from its fifth...
Read more

Watch: Five-round bare knuckle war between Myanmar’s Saw Ba Oo and Tha Pyay Nyo at WLC 4

Lethwei 0
The World Lethwei Championship released a full fight video from its fourth event titled "Bareknuckle-King". The contest features welterweights Saw Ba Oo and Tha...
Read more

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

UFC

Watch: The road to Stipe Miocic vs Daniel Cormier 3

0
Two-time heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic and former two-division titleholder Daniel Cormier square off in the trilogy fight at UFC 252 live on pay-per-view. ESPN...
Read more
Lethwei

Souris Manfredi fighting for female equality in martial arts

0
Souris Manfredi is arguably the biggest female star in lethwei, having made her presence known in the fighting community with two convincing victories. On...
Read more
UFC

Relaxed from vacation Dana White hands out five UFC contracts to ‘savage’ TJ Laramie, ‘killer’ Cory McKenna, ‘sniper’ Dustin Stoltzfus and more

0
The Dana White's Contender Series Season 4, Week 2 is now in history. The event saw five bouts (results here) with all winners getting...
Read more

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

UFC

Watch: The road to Stipe Miocic vs Daniel Cormier 3

0
Two-time heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic and former two-division titleholder Daniel Cormier square off in the trilogy fight at UFC 252 live on pay-per-view. ESPN...
Read more
Lethwei

Souris Manfredi fighting for female equality in martial arts

0
Souris Manfredi is arguably the biggest female star in lethwei, having made her presence known in the fighting community with two convincing victories. On...
Read more
UFC

Relaxed from vacation Dana White hands out five UFC contracts to ‘savage’ TJ Laramie, ‘killer’ Cory McKenna, ‘sniper’ Dustin Stoltzfus and more

0
The Dana White's Contender Series Season 4, Week 2 is now in history. The event saw five bouts (results here) with all winners getting...
Read more
UFC

Highlight: Watch the best of Stipe Miocic inside the UFC Octagon (video)

0
The two-time and current heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic defends his belt against former two-division titleholder Daniel Cormier in the trilogy fight, that...
Read more
UFC

Watch: UFC 252 Embedded 2 with Sean O’Malley, Daniel Cormier and Stipe Miocic

0
The second episode of UFC 252 Embedded Vlog Series hit the stream. It features bantamweight Sean O'Malley a she gets his hair done by...
Read more

Fight Schedule

ONE Championship: No Surrender 2

August 14, 2020

Mixed Show

UFC 252: Miocic vs Cormier 3

August 15, 2020

MMA

Bellator 244: Bader vs Nemkov

August 21, 2020

MMA

UFC Fight Night: Munhoz vs Edgar

August 22, 2020

MMA

In Case You Missed It

Results

UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Oleinik results

0
UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Oleinik Vegas features 12 bouts at UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Sunday, August 9 (AEST...

© Copyright 2020 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097