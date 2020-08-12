Search
UFC

Watch: UFC 252 Embedded 2 with Sean O’Malley, Daniel Cormier and Stipe Miocic

Newswire

UFC 252: Miocic vs Cormier 3

The second episode of UFC 252 Embedded Vlog Series hit the stream. It features bantamweight Sean O’Malley a she gets his hair done by his multitasking wife, former two-division titleholder Daniel Cormier as he sets off for an old-school Las Vegas experience, and two-time and current heavyweight titleholder Stipe Miocic as he spends time with his family in the pool. You can watch it up top. The first episode is available here.

Share This

More
Latest NewsMMAUFCVideo

Add a comment

Related

Relaxed from vacation Dana White hands out five UFC contracts to ‘savage’ TJ Laramie, ‘killer’ Cory McKenna, ‘sniper’ Dustin Stoltzfus and more

UFC 0
The Dana White's Contender Series Season 4, Week 2 is now in history. The event saw five bouts (results here) with all winners getting...
Read more

Highlight: Watch the best of Stipe Miocic inside the UFC Octagon (video)

UFC 0
The two-time and current heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic defends his belt against former two-division titleholder Daniel Cormier in the trilogy fight, that...
Read more

UFC 252: Miocic vs Cormier 3 fight card

UFC 0
UFC 252 airs live on pay-per-view from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on August 15 (August 16 in Australia). In the main event...
Read more

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

UFC

Relaxed from vacation Dana White hands out five UFC contracts to ‘savage’ TJ Laramie, ‘killer’ Cory McKenna, ‘sniper’ Dustin Stoltzfus and more

0
The Dana White's Contender Series Season 4, Week 2 is now in history. The event saw five bouts (results here) with all winners getting...
Read more
Results

Dana White’s Contender Series – Season 4: Week 2 results and UFC contract winners

0
Dana White's Contender Series Season 4, Week 2 takes place at UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV. The fight card features five bouts with...
Read more
UFC

Tyron Woodley announces fight date against Colby Covington at UFC Vegas

0
A well-hyped matchup between Tyron Woodley and Colby Covington appears to have a date. The pair has been engaged in a verbal...
Read more

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

UFC

Relaxed from vacation Dana White hands out five UFC contracts to ‘savage’ TJ Laramie, ‘killer’ Cory McKenna, ‘sniper’ Dustin Stoltzfus and more

0
The Dana White's Contender Series Season 4, Week 2 is now in history. The event saw five bouts (results here) with all winners getting...
Read more
UFC

Highlight: Watch the best of Stipe Miocic inside the UFC Octagon (video)

0
The two-time and current heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic defends his belt against former two-division titleholder Daniel Cormier in the trilogy fight, that...
Read more
UFC

Watch: UFC 252 Embedded 2 with Sean O’Malley, Daniel Cormier and Stipe Miocic

0
The second episode of UFC 252 Embedded Vlog Series hit the stream. It features bantamweight Sean O'Malley a she gets his hair done by...
Read more
UFC

UFC 252: Miocic vs Cormier 3 fight card

0
UFC 252 airs live on pay-per-view from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on August 15 (August 16 in Australia). In the main event...
Read more
Results

Dana White’s Contender Series – Season 4: Week 2 results and UFC contract winners

0
Dana White's Contender Series Season 4, Week 2 takes place at UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV. The fight card features five bouts with...
Read more

Fight Schedule

ONE Championship: No Surrender 2

August 14, 2020

Mixed Show

UFC 252: Miocic vs Cormier 3

August 15, 2020

MMA

Bellator 244: Bader vs Nemkov

August 21, 2020

MMA

UFC Fight Night: Munhoz vs Edgar

August 22, 2020

MMA

In Case You Missed It

Results

UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Oleinik results

0
UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Oleinik Vegas features 12 bouts at UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Sunday, August 9 (AEST...

© Copyright 2020 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097