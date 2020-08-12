Watch: UFC 252 Embedded 2 with Sean O’Malley, Daniel Cormier and Stipe Miocic

The second episode of UFC 252 Embedded Vlog Series hit the stream. It features bantamweight Sean O’Malley a she gets his hair done by his multitasking wife, former two-division titleholder Daniel Cormier as he sets off for an old-school Las Vegas experience, and two-time and current heavyweight titleholder Stipe Miocic as he spends time with his family in the pool. You can watch it up top. The first episode is available here.