UFC 252: Miocic vs Cormier 3 fight card

UFC 252 airs live on pay-per-view from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on August 15 (August 16 in Australia). In the main event the two-time and current heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic meets former two-division titleholder Daniel Cormier in the trilogy fight.
The co-main event is a bantamweight matchup between Sean O’Malley and Marlon Vera. Also on the main card, former 265-pound champion Junior dos Santos takes on Jairzinho Rozenstruik at heavyweight, John Dodson faces Merab Dvalishvili at bantamweight, and Magomed Ankalaev and Ion Cu?elaba do battle at light heavyweight.
MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC 252 live on Main Event, FetchTV and Fight Pass. The pay-per-view cost is set for $54.95 AUD.
The current lineup can be found below. The order of the bouts is expected to be finalized shortly.
UFC 252 fight card
- Heavyweight Stipe Miocic vs. Daniel Cormier
- Bantamweight Sean O’Malley vs. Marlon Vera
- Heavyweight Junior dos Santos vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik
- Bantamweight John Dodson vs. Merab Dvalishvili
- Light Heavyweight Magomed Ankalaev vs. Ion Cu?elaba
- Lightweight Jim Miller vs. Vinc Pichel
- Women’s Strawweight Ashley Yoder vs. Livia Renata Souza
- Heavyweight Chris Daukaus vs. Parker Porter
- Women’s Strawweight Felice Herrig vs. Virna Jandiroba
- Featherweight Herbert Burns vs. Daniel Pineda
- Featherweight T.J Brown vs. Daniel Chavez
- Heavyweight Jorge Gonzalez vs. Isaac Villanueva*
*Yet to be officially announced.