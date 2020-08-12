Search
UFC

UFC 252: Miocic vs Cormier 3 fight card

Parviz Iskenderov
UFC heavyweights Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier faceoff
Stipe Miocic vs Daniel Cormier / Pic: UFC Twitter

UFC 252 airs live on pay-per-view from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on August 15 (August 16 in Australia). In the main event the two-time and current heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic meets former two-division titleholder Daniel Cormier in the trilogy fight.

Advertisements

The co-main event is a bantamweight matchup between Sean O’Malley and Marlon Vera. Also on the main card, former 265-pound champion Junior dos Santos takes on Jairzinho Rozenstruik at heavyweight, John Dodson faces Merab Dvalishvili at bantamweight, and Magomed Ankalaev and Ion Cu?elaba do battle at light heavyweight.

MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC 252 live on Main Event, FetchTV and Fight Pass. The pay-per-view cost is set for $54.95 AUD.

The current lineup can be found below. The order of the bouts is expected to be finalized shortly.

UFC 252 fight card

  • Heavyweight Stipe Miocic vs. Daniel Cormier
  • Bantamweight Sean O’Malley vs. Marlon Vera
  • Heavyweight Junior dos Santos vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik
  • Bantamweight John Dodson vs. Merab Dvalishvili
  • Light Heavyweight Magomed Ankalaev vs. Ion Cu?elaba
  • Lightweight Jim Miller vs. Vinc Pichel
  • Women’s Strawweight Ashley Yoder vs. Livia Renata Souza
  • Heavyweight Chris Daukaus vs. Parker Porter
  • Women’s Strawweight Felice Herrig vs. Virna Jandiroba
  • Featherweight Herbert Burns vs. Daniel Pineda
  • Featherweight T.J Brown vs. Daniel Chavez
  • Heavyweight Jorge Gonzalez vs. Isaac Villanueva*

*Yet to be officially announced.

Advertisements

Share This

More
Latest NewsMMAUFC

Add a comment

Related

Watch UFC 252 press conference live stream video

UFC 0
UFC 252 features Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier in the trilogy fight with heavyweight title online this coming Saturday, August 15 live on pay-per-view...
Read more

Watch Top 5 UFC Trilogy Fights (video)

UFC 0
A highly anticipated third fight between the current heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic and former two-division titleholder Daniel Cormier headlines UFC 252 live...
Read more

Watch: UFC 252 Embedded 1 with Daniel Cormier, Stipe Miocic and Sean O’Malley (video)

UFC 0
Taking place at APEX in Las Vegas this Sunday, August 16 (AEST) UFC 252 is headlined by Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier in the...
Read more

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Results

Dana White’s Contender Series – Season 4: Week 2 results and UFC contract winners

0
Dana White's Contender Series Season 4, Week 2 takes place at UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV. The fight card features five bouts with...
Read more
UFC

Tyron Woodley announces fight date against Colby Covington at UFC Vegas

0
A well-hyped matchup between Tyron Woodley and Colby Covington appears to have a date. The pair has been engaged in a verbal...
Read more
UFC

UFC 252 pre-fight press conference date, start time and how to watch

0
Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier meet in the trilogy fight, battling it out in the main event of UFC 252. MMA event airs live...
Read more

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

UFC

UFC 252: Miocic vs Cormier 3 fight card

0
UFC 252 airs live on pay-per-view from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on August 15 (August 16 in Australia). In the main event...
Read more
Results

Dana White’s Contender Series – Season 4: Week 2 results and UFC contract winners

0
Dana White's Contender Series Season 4, Week 2 takes place at UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV. The fight card features five bouts with...
Read more
UFC

Watch UFC 252 press conference live stream video

0
UFC 252 features Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier in the trilogy fight with heavyweight title online this coming Saturday, August 15 live on pay-per-view...
Read more
Boxing

Slow Motion Highlight: Watch Carl Frampton decisions Tyler McCreay

0
Carl Frampton is scheduled to face Darren Traynor on August 15 at BT Sport Studio in London, England. Ahead of the event Top Rank...
Read more
MMA

Watch: ‘The Beast’ Bob Sapp submits to strikes in ONE Championship fight against Rolles Gracie

0
ONE Championship pulled a video from the archives when Bob Sapp made his first and only appearance inside the promotion back in February 2012,...
Read more

Fight Schedule

ONE Championship: No Surrender 2

August 14, 2020

Mixed Show

UFC 252: Miocic vs Cormier 3

August 15, 2020

MMA

Bellator 244: Bader vs Nemkov

August 21, 2020

MMA

UFC Fight Night: Munhoz vs Edgar

August 22, 2020

MMA

In Case You Missed It

Results

UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Oleinik results

0
UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Oleinik Vegas features 12 bouts at UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Sunday, August 9 (AEST...

© Copyright 2020 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097