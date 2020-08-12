UFC 252: Miocic vs Cormier 3 fight card

UFC 252 airs live on pay-per-view from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on August 15 (August 16 in Australia). In the main event the two-time and current heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic meets former two-division titleholder Daniel Cormier in the trilogy fight.

Advertisements

The co-main event is a bantamweight matchup between Sean O’Malley and Marlon Vera. Also on the main card, former 265-pound champion Junior dos Santos takes on Jairzinho Rozenstruik at heavyweight, John Dodson faces Merab Dvalishvili at bantamweight, and Magomed Ankalaev and Ion Cu?elaba do battle at light heavyweight.

MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC 252 live on Main Event, FetchTV and Fight Pass. The pay-per-view cost is set for $54.95 AUD.

The current lineup can be found below. The order of the bouts is expected to be finalized shortly.

UFC 252 fight card

Heavyweight Stipe Miocic vs. Daniel Cormier

Bantamweight Sean O’Malley vs. Marlon Vera

Heavyweight Junior dos Santos vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Bantamweight John Dodson vs. Merab Dvalishvili

Light Heavyweight Magomed Ankalaev vs. Ion Cu?elaba

Lightweight Jim Miller vs. Vinc Pichel

Women’s Strawweight Ashley Yoder vs. Livia Renata Souza

Heavyweight Chris Daukaus vs. Parker Porter

Women’s Strawweight Felice Herrig vs. Virna Jandiroba

Featherweight Herbert Burns vs. Daniel Pineda

Featherweight T.J Brown vs. Daniel Chavez

Heavyweight Jorge Gonzalez vs. Isaac Villanueva*

*Yet to be officially announced.