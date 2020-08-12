Watch UFC 252 press conference live stream video

UFC 252 features Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier in the trilogy fight with heavyweight title online this coming Saturday, August 15 live on pay-per-view from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV (Sunday, August 16 in Australia). The pre-fight press conference is scheduled for Thursday, August 13 at 8pm ET / 5pm PT, which in Australia converts to Friday, August 14 at 10am AEST / 8am AWST. MMA fans can watch the video live stream online up top, here on FIGHTMAG.