Mike Tyson confirms Roy Jones Jr fight date change, winner gets belt, undercard bouts added

Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr are scheduled to square off in an exhibition boxing bout. The date was initially set for September 12. A recent report indicated a new date – November 28 – to host a pay-per-view event at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, CA. “Iron Mike” confirmed the change.

“Changing the date to November 28th will give more people the opportunity to see the biggest comeback in boxing history,” Mike Tyson told TMZ Sports in a statement. “This temporary inconvenience will last longer than Roy Jones Jr. He better be ready, I’m coming full force.”

The Tyson vs. Jones demo fight airs on Triller, which will be the first sporting event presented by the streaming platform live on pay-per-view.

“Given the enormous interest, the holiday weekend will make this historic battle an even bigger viewing event, marking the first live pay-per-view event brought to the world by Triller as the first of the ‘Triller Battles’ series,” the company stated.

In addition, according to TMZ there will be ringside judges scoring Tyson vs Jones bout. The ‘No Contest’ contest will be governed by a recognized sanctioning body and the winner will get specially-commissioned belt.

54-year-old Mike Tyson (50-6, 2 NC, 44 KOs) was last in action in June 2005 when he was 38. 51-year-old Roy Jones Jr (66-9, 47 KOs) last fought in February 2018.

Bouts join Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr undercard

A pair of bouts joined the Tyson vs Jones undercard. Coming off two defeats in a row Badou Jack (22-3-3, 13 KOs) is scheduled to face unbeaten Blake McKernan (13-0-0, 6 KOs). As well, Viddal Riley (4-0, 2 KOs) goes up against Rashad Coulter (9-5, 8 KOs).

The event is also expected to see a previously announced matchup between YouTuber Jake Paul and ex-NBA player Nate Robinson.

The lineup can be found below.

Tyson vs Jones fight card

Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr

Badou Jack vs. Blake McKernan

Viddal Riley vs. Rashad Coulter

Jake Paul vs. Nate Robinson