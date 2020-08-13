Watch: Top 4 Daniel Cormier finishes in UFC

Daniel Cormier is scheduled for his next and last appearance inside the Octagon. Former two-division titleholder faces the two-time and current heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic in the trilogy fight at UFC 252 live on pay-per-view this Saturday, August 15. Ahead of the event the promotion released a compilation video, featuring the top finishes produced by “DC” to date, including a pair of submission wins over Dan Henderson and Anthony Johnson, second-round TKO of Volkan Oezdemir and first-round knockout of Miocic in their first fight. You can watch it up top.