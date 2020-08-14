Bellator MMA signs Valerie Loureda to a multi-year, multi-fight contract extension

Bellator MMA is proud to announce that undefeated Valerie Loureda (3-0) will continue to compete inside the Bellator cage after signing an exclusive multi-year, multi-fight extension to remain with the ViacomCBS-owned promotion.

“I am pleased to have re-signed with Bellator,” Loureda said. “As I have always said, I am here to show the world the true martial artist that I am and chase the flyweight belt. I was born for this, I am a natural born fighter.”

Undefeated to start her mixed martial arts career, a run that has been spent entirely with Bellator, the 22-year-old Loureda has immediately made a mark on the flyweight division by emphatically winning all three of her fights. A 4th dan taekwando black belt who was a former member of the U.S. Olympic team, “Master” Loureda is a proud Miami resident who spends a great deal of her time training at American Top Team. Most recently, Loureda made her 2020 debut inside Bellator’s “FightSphere” at Bellator 243, stopping Tara Graff in the second round, a finish that garnered worldwide media attention and that earned over 11 million views through Bellator’s social media platforms.

Loureda competes in Bellator MMA’s flyweight division, a weight class currently championed by Ilima-Lei Macfarlane and includes other top athletes the likes of Liz Carmouche, Juliana Velasquez, Alejandra Lara, Denise Kielholtz, Malin Hermansson, amongst others.