Watch ONE Championship No Surrender 2 full event video live stream

ONE Championship: No Surrender 2 features the six-fight card tonight, August 14, in Bangkok, Thailand (weigh-in results here). In the main event Saemapetch Fairtex and Rodlek PK.Saenchai Muaythaigym meet in a three-round semi-final bout of four-man bantamweight tournament. The winner proceeds to the final with the eventual tournament victor earning a chance to challenges the current bantamweight champion Nong-O Gaiyanghadao at the future event.

The co-main event is a bantamweight kickboxing matchup between Leo Pinto and Mehdi Zatout, following a catchweight MMA bout between Pongsiri Mitsatit and Akihiro Fujisawa. The full fight card can be found below.

The fight fans can watch ONE: No Surrender 2 live stream online here at FIGHTMAG (featured player up top), as well as on respective networks and social media platforms announced by the promotion. The date and start time in Australia is scheduled for Friday, August 14 at 10:30 pm AEST / 8:30 pm AWST.

ONE: No Surrender 2 fight card

Saemapetch Fairtex vs. Rodlek PK.Saenchai Muaythaigym (Muay Thai)

Leo Pinto vs. Mehdi Zatout (Kickboxing)

Pongsiri Mitsatit vs. Akihiro Fujisawa (MMA)

Sorgraw Petchyindee Academy vs. Pongsiri PK.Saenchai Muaythaigym (Muay Thai)

Yodkaikaew Fairtex vs. John Shink (MMA)

Huang Ding vs. Fahdi Khaled (MMA)