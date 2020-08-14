ONE Championship: No Surrender 2 weigh-in results

ONE Championship: No Surrender 2 is held on August 14 in Bangkok, Thailand. The event features a mixed fight card, comprising Muay Thai, kickboxing and MMA bouts.
In the main event Saemapetch Fairtex and Rodlek PK.Saenchaimuaythaigym square off in a semi-final bout of a four-man bantamweight Muay Thai tournament. The winner proceeds to the finale with a chance to earn a shot at world title currently held by Nong-O Gaiyanghadao. At the weigh-in ceremony conducted a day before the fight show, the athletes tipped the scales at 65.3 kg and 65.65 kg, respectively.
The co-main event is a bantamweight kickboxing matchup between Leo Pinto and Mehdi Zatout. The athletes weighed-in at 65.65 kg and 65.75 kg, respectively.
The full ONE: No Surrender 2 fight card and weigh-in results can be found below.
ONE: No Surrender 2 fight card
- Saemapetch Fairtex (65.3 kg) vs Rodlek PK.Saenchaimuaythaigym (65.65 kg) (Muay Thai)
- Leo Pinto (65.65 kg) vs Mehdi Zatout (65.75 kg) (Kickboxing)
- Pongsiri Mitsatit (58.3 kg) vs Akihiro Fujisawa (59.25 kg) (MMA)
- Sorgraw Petchyindee Academy (69.8 kg) vs Pongsiri PK.Saenchaimuaythaigym (70.3 kg) (Muay Thai)
- Yodkaikaew Fairtex (61.0 kg) vs John Shink (60.3 kg) (MMA)
- Huang Ding (60.9 kg) vs Fahdi Khaled (60.85 kg) (Muay Thai)