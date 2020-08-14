Search
Muay Thai

ONE Championship: No Surrender 2 weigh-in results

Parviz Iskenderov

ONE Championship: No Surrender 2 is held on August 14 in Bangkok, Thailand. The event features a mixed fight card, comprising Muay Thai, kickboxing and MMA bouts.

Advertisements

In the main event Saemapetch Fairtex and Rodlek PK.Saenchaimuaythaigym square off in a semi-final bout of a four-man bantamweight Muay Thai tournament. The winner proceeds to the finale with a chance to earn a shot at world title currently held by Nong-O Gaiyanghadao. At the weigh-in ceremony conducted a day before the fight show, the athletes tipped the scales at 65.3 kg and 65.65 kg, respectively.

The co-main event is a bantamweight kickboxing matchup between Leo Pinto and Mehdi Zatout. The athletes weighed-in at 65.65 kg and 65.75 kg, respectively.

The full ONE: No Surrender 2 fight card and weigh-in results can be found below.

ONE: No Surrender 2 fight card

  • Saemapetch Fairtex (65.3 kg) vs Rodlek PK.Saenchaimuaythaigym (65.65 kg) (Muay Thai)
  • Leo Pinto (65.65 kg) vs Mehdi Zatout (65.75 kg) (Kickboxing)
  • Pongsiri Mitsatit (58.3 kg) vs Akihiro Fujisawa (59.25 kg) (MMA)
  • Sorgraw Petchyindee Academy (69.8 kg) vs Pongsiri PK.Saenchaimuaythaigym (70.3 kg) (Muay Thai)
  • Yodkaikaew Fairtex (61.0 kg) vs John Shink (60.3 kg) (MMA)
  • Huang Ding (60.9 kg) vs Fahdi Khaled (60.85 kg) (Muay Thai)
Advertisements

Share This

More
KickboxingLatest NewsMuay Thai

Add a comment

Related

Watch ONE Championship No Surrender 2 full event video live stream

Video 0
ONE Championship: No Surrender 2 features the six-fight card tonight, August 14, in Bangkok, Thailand (weigh-in results here). In the main event...
Read more

ONE Championship announces first six world champions to join the cast of ‘The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition’

Press Release 0
ONE Championship announced the addition of an incredible line-up of ONE Championship athletes and World Champions who will join 'The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition'...
Read more

Watch: ‘The Beast’ Bob Sapp submits to strikes in ONE Championship fight against Rolles Gracie

MMA 0
ONE Championship pulled a video from the archives when Bob Sapp made his first and only appearance inside the promotion back in February 2012,...
Read more

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Video

Watch ONE Championship No Surrender 2 full event video live stream

0
ONE Championship: No Surrender 2 features the six-fight card tonight, August 14, in Bangkok, Thailand (weigh-in results here). In the main event...
Read more
UFC

Watch: Top 4 Daniel Cormier finishes in UFC

0
Daniel Cormier is scheduled for his next and last appearance inside the Octagon. Former two-division titleholder faces the two-time and current heavyweight champion Stipe...
Read more
Boxing

Mike Tyson confirms Roy Jones Jr fight date change, winner gets belt, undercard bouts added

0
Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr are scheduled to square off in an exhibition boxing bout. The date was initially set for September 12....
Read more

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

Video

Watch ONE Championship No Surrender 2 full event video live stream

0
ONE Championship: No Surrender 2 features the six-fight card tonight, August 14, in Bangkok, Thailand (weigh-in results here). In the main event...
Read more
UFC

Watch: Jairzinho Rozenstruik Top 4 finishes in UFC

0
Jairzinho Rozenstruik goes up against former heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos this weekend at UFC 252 (start time here). Ahead of the...
Read more
UFC

Preview Sean O’Malley vs Marlon Vera at UFC 252 (video)

0
Sean O'Malley and Marlon Vera square off in a three-round bantamweight, that serves as the co-main event at UFC 252 this weekend...
Read more
UFC

Watch: Every UFC heavyweight champion in history from February 1997 till August 2020

0
Ahead of UFC 252: Miocic vs Cormier 3 scheduled for this weekend live on pay-per-view (start time here) the promotion released a...
Read more
Muay Thai

ONE Championship: No Surrender 2 weigh-in results

0
ONE Championship: No Surrender 2 is held on August 14 in Bangkok, Thailand. The event features a mixed fight card, comprising Muay Thai, kickboxing...
Read more

Fight Schedule

ONE Championship: No Surrender 2

August 14, 2020

Mixed Show

UFC 252: Miocic vs Cormier 3

August 15, 2020

MMA

Bellator 244: Bader vs Nemkov

August 21, 2020

MMA

UFC Fight Night: Munhoz vs Edgar

August 22, 2020

MMA

In Case You Missed It

Results

UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Oleinik results

0
UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Oleinik Vegas features 12 bouts at UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Sunday, August 9 (AEST...

© Copyright 2020 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097