ONE Championship: No Surrender 2 weigh-in results

ONE Championship: No Surrender 2 is held on August 14 in Bangkok, Thailand. The event features a mixed fight card, comprising Muay Thai, kickboxing and MMA bouts.

Advertisements

In the main event Saemapetch Fairtex and Rodlek PK.Saenchaimuaythaigym square off in a semi-final bout of a four-man bantamweight Muay Thai tournament. The winner proceeds to the finale with a chance to earn a shot at world title currently held by Nong-O Gaiyanghadao. At the weigh-in ceremony conducted a day before the fight show, the athletes tipped the scales at 65.3 kg and 65.65 kg, respectively.

The co-main event is a bantamweight kickboxing matchup between Leo Pinto and Mehdi Zatout. The athletes weighed-in at 65.65 kg and 65.75 kg, respectively.

The full ONE: No Surrender 2 fight card and weigh-in results can be found below.

ONE: No Surrender 2 fight card

Saemapetch Fairtex (65.3 kg) vs Rodlek PK.Saenchaimuaythaigym (65.65 kg) (Muay Thai)

Leo Pinto (65.65 kg) vs Mehdi Zatout (65.75 kg) (Kickboxing)

Pongsiri Mitsatit (58.3 kg) vs Akihiro Fujisawa (59.25 kg) (MMA)

Sorgraw Petchyindee Academy (69.8 kg) vs Pongsiri PK.Saenchaimuaythaigym (70.3 kg) (Muay Thai)

Yodkaikaew Fairtex (61.0 kg) vs John Shink (60.3 kg) (MMA)

Huang Ding (60.9 kg) vs Fahdi Khaled (60.85 kg) (Muay Thai)