UFC

UFC 252 start time in the USA, Australia, schedule and how to watch live

Parviz Iskenderov
UFC 252 Miocic vs Cormier 3
UFC 252: Miocic vs Cormier 3

UFC 252: Miocic vs Cormier 3

UFC 252 is headlined by a highly anticipated trilogy fight between Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier live on pay-per-view from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV. The contest features the two-time and current heavyweight champion up against former two-division titleholder in a five-round championship bout.

The co-main event is a bantamweight matchup between Sean O’Malley and Marlon Vera, following a heavyweight battle between the former champion in the division Junior dos Santos and Jairzinho Rozenstruik. The top of preliminary card features Jim Miller up against Vinc Pichel at lightweight. The full UFC 252 fight card, comprising a total of eleven bouts, can be found below.

UFC 252: Miocic vs Cormier 3 schedule in the United States

UFC 252 start time in the US is scheduled for Saturday, August 15 at 7pm ET / 4pm PT, when MMA action begins on the preliminary card on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+. The main card is set for 10pm ET / 7pm PT live on ESPN+ pay-per-view.

The complete programming in the US, including weigh-in, pre- and post-show can be found below.

Thursday, August 13

8 pm ET
ESPN+
Pre-fight press conference

Friday, August 14

12 pm ET / 5 pm PT
ESPN+
Weigh-ins

3 pm ET / 12 pm PT
ESPN+
Pre-Show

7 pm ET / 4 pm PT
ESPN2
UFC Live

Saturday, August 15

1 pm ET / 10 am PT
ABC
Pre-Show

7 pm ET / 4 pm PT
ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
Preliminary Card

10 pm ET / 7 pm PT
ESPN+ PPV (English and Spanish)
Main Card

Sunday, August 16 / Saturday, August 15

1 am ET / 10 pm PT
ESPN+
Post-show

UFC 252 Australia time, how to watch and pay-per-view price

MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC 252: Miocic vs Cormier 3 live on Main Event and FetchTV. The date and start time is scheduled for Sunday, August 16 at 12 pm AEST / 10 am AWST. The PPV cost is $54.95 AUD.

The action begins with the preliminary bouts starting at 9 am AEST / 7 am AWST on UFC Fight Pass.

Fight Card

Main Card

  • Stipe Miocic vs. Daniel Cormier
  • Sean O’Malley vs. Marlon Vera
  • Junior Dos Santos vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik
  • Herbert Burns vs. Daniel Pineda
  • John Dodson vs. Merab Dvalishvili

Preliminary Card

  • Jim Miller vs. Vinc Pichel
  • Felice Herrig vs. Virna Jandiroba
  • TJ Brown vs. Danny Chavez
  • Ashley Yoder vs. Livinha Souza
  • Chris Daukaus vs. Parker Porter
  • Kai Kamaka vs. Tony Kelley
Latest NewsMMAUFC

