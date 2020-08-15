Search
Watch: UFC 4 virtual fight card live stream online

Parviz Iskenderov

The all-new EA SPORTS UFC 4 has been recently released with new fighters, personalities, venues, featured artists and everything in between. Games and fans across the world can watch the virtual fight card live on Friday, August 14 at 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm on ESPN2, the UFC channels on Twitch and YouTube. In Australia the schedule converts to Saturday, August 15 at 9:30 am AEST / 7:30 am AWST. You can watch here on FIGHTMAG (featured video up top).

In addition to the actual MMA fighters, the UFC 4 virtual lineup features Instagramers, YouTubers, boxers and more.

Instagram’s Behzinga is set to face off former NFLer and sports personality Spice Adams. The wrestling fans will see Nikki Bella meeting her twin Brie Bella, and Kenny Omega will take on Twitch streamer Lirik.

Former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway is matched against comedian Hannibal Buress. “BMF” Jorge Masvidal will square off against rapper Action Bronson.

The top of the bill will see Hollywood star Idris Elba up against “Gypsy King” himself, Tyson Fury.

UFC 4 virtual fight card

  • Idris Elba vs. Tyson Fury
  • Jorge Masvidal vs. Action Bronson
  • Max Holloway vs. Hannibal Buress
  • Kenny Omega vs. Lirik
  • Nikki Bella vs. Brie Bella
  • Behzinga vs. Spice Adams
