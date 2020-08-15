Watch: Saemapetch vs Rodlek in semi-final of bantamweight Muay Thai tournament

ONE Championship released the full fight video from this past Friday’s main event at “No Surrender 2” in Bangkok, Thailand (results here), where Saemapetch Fairtex and Rodlek PK.Saenchai, squared off in the first semi-final of bantamweight Muay Thai tournament (watch up top). Saemapetch won the fight by majority decision and is now expected to face either Sangmanee Klong Suanpluresort or Kulabdam Sor. Jor. Piek Uthai, who meet on August 21. The eventual tournament winner will challenge the current champion in the division Nong-O Gaiyanghadao at the future event.