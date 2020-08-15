Search
Muay Thai

Watch: Saemapetch vs Rodlek in semi-final of bantamweight Muay Thai tournament

Newswire

Full Fight

ONE Championship released the full fight video from this past Friday’s main event at “No Surrender 2” in Bangkok, Thailand (results here), where Saemapetch Fairtex and Rodlek PK.Saenchai, squared off in the first semi-final of bantamweight Muay Thai tournament (watch up top). Saemapetch won the fight by majority decision and is now expected to face either Sangmanee Klong Suanpluresort or Kulabdam Sor. Jor. Piek Uthai, who meet on August 21. The eventual tournament winner will challenge the current champion in the division Nong-O Gaiyanghadao at the future event.

Share This

More
Latest NewsMuay ThaiVideo

Add a comment

Related

ONE Championship: No Surrender 2 results

Results 0
ONE Championship: No Surrender 2 featured six bouts on August 14 in Bangkok, Thailand. In the main event Saemapetch Fairtex took the win against...
Read more

Watch: ONE Championship No Surrender 2 full event

Video 0
ONE Championship: No Surrender 2 features the six-fight card tonight, August 14, in Bangkok, Thailand (weigh-in results here). In the main event...
Read more

ONE Championship: No Surrender 2 weigh-in results

Muay Thai 0
ONE Championship: No Surrender 2 is held on August 14 in Bangkok, Thailand. The event features a mixed fight card, comprising Muay Thai, kickboxing...
Read more

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Muay Thai

‘Excited’ Muay Thai star Saenchai announces next fight

0
After more than six months of lay off Saenchai is back in the ring. The pause in action was caused by coronavirus pandemic, which...
Read more
UFC

UFC 252 weigh-in results, heavyweight title official, 2 fighters come heavy (video)

0
UFc 252 features the two-time and current heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic and former two-division titleholder Daniel Cormier in the trilogy fight. The event airs...
Read more
Entertainment

Watch: UFC 4 virtual fight card live stream online

0
The all-new EA SPORTS UFC 4 has been recently released with new fighters, personalities, venues, featured artists and everything in between. Games and fans...
Read more

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

Kickboxing

Sebastian Fapso goes up against Zaur Dzhavadov for WKN International middleweight title at LNK Fight Night 16

0
Azerbaijani-Latvian Zaur Dzhavadov received a new opponent for his next outing scheduled for August 29. The WKN European middleweight champion will face Sebastian Fapso...
Read more
Muay Thai

‘Excited’ Muay Thai star Saenchai announces next fight

0
After more than six months of lay off Saenchai is back in the ring. The pause in action was caused by coronavirus pandemic, which...
Read more
Muay Thai

Watch: Saemapetch vs Rodlek in semi-final of bantamweight Muay Thai tournament

0
ONE Championship released the full fight video from this past Friday's main event at "No Surrender 2" in Bangkok, Thailand (results here), where Saemapetch...
Read more
UFC

Watch: UFC 252 Embedded 6, press conference, weight cut and weigh-ins

0
The sixth episode of UFC 252 Embedded Vlog Series hit the stream, and you can watch it up top. The video features two-time heavyweight...
Read more
UFC

UFC 252: Miocic vs Cormier 3 weigh-in faceoffs (video)

0
Following the official UFC 252 weigh-in ceremony (results here) the fighters came face to face ahead of their respective bouts. You can...
Read more

Fight Schedule

ONE Championship: No Surrender 2

August 14, 2020

Mixed Show

UFC 252: Miocic vs Cormier 3

August 15, 2020

MMA

Bellator 244: Bader vs Nemkov

August 21, 2020

MMA

UFC Fight Night: Munhoz vs Edgar

August 22, 2020

MMA

In Case You Missed It

Results

UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Oleinik results

0
UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Oleinik Vegas features 12 bouts at UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Sunday, August 9 (AEST...

© Copyright 2020 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097