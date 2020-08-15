ONE Championship: No Surrender 2 featured six bouts on August 14 in Bangkok, Thailand. In the main event Saemapetch Fairtex took the win against Rodlek PK.Saenchaimuaythaigym by majority decision, proceeding to the final of bantamweight Muay Thai tournament.

In the co-main event Mehdi Zatout scored a unanimous decision against Leo Pinto after three rounds in bantamweight kickboxing. In addition, Akihiro Fujisawa knocked out Pongsiri Mitsatit in the first round of their catchweight MMA bout.

Get full ONE Championship: No Surrender 2 results below.

ONE: No Surrender results

Saemapetch Fairtex def. Rodlek PK.Saenchai Muaythaigym by majority decision

Mehdi Zatout def. Leo Pinto by unanimous decision

Akihiro Fujisawa def. Pongsiri Mitsatit by KO (R1 at 4:55)

Sorgraw Petchyindee Academy def. Pongsiri PK.Saenchaimuaythaigym by split decision

Yodkaikaew Fairtex def. John Shink by KO (R2 at 1:11)

Fahdi Khaled def. Huang Ding by unanimous decision