‘Excited’ Muay Thai star Saenchai announces next fight

After more than six months of lay off Saenchai is back in the ring. The pause in action was caused by coronavirus pandemic, which led to ban on public gatherings, postponement of events, shut of borders. The famed Muay Thai fighter made the announcement via social media.

“I am so excited I have fight next month,” Saenchai captioned the photo on Instagram.

No date, place, opponent or any further details were laid out. Nevertheless, according to “Thai Fight”, the promotion has scheduled its next show, titled “New Normal”, for September 19. The event takes place at MCC Hall The Mall Bangkapi in Bangkok, Thailand.

Saenchai is featured on the card. The name of his opponent is yet to be determined.

Former multi-division Lumpinee Boxing Stadium champion, Saenchai was last seen in action in January 2020, when he defeated Shan Cangelosi by unanimous decision in the rematch (full fight video here). In 2019 he fought and won as many as nine times.