Sebastian Fapso goes up against Zaur Dzhavadov for WKN International middleweight title at LNK Fight Night 16

Azerbaijani-Latvian Zaur Dzhavadov received a new opponent for his next outing scheduled for August 29. The WKN European middleweight champion will face Sebastian Fapso of Slovakia in a three-round international title bout, which headlines LNK Fight Night 16 in Riga.

Advertisements

Fapso replaces previously announced Racim Batouche of France, due to travel restrictions amid coronaviorus pandemic.

Over the course of his career Sebastian Fapso earned WKN Slovakian light heavyweight title, scoring a unanimous decision against Denis Gulas last January. His resume also includes a victory in MMA, when he stopped Jakub Bahnik in the first round this past July, and a pro-boxing debut against Matus Juracek, which he lost by unanimous decision in May 2019.

Zaur Dzhavadov was last in action in July 2019, when he defeated Giorgi Kankava by unanimous decision. Earlier in his career he earned WKN European middleweight title by knockout in the fifth round against Jozef Kolodzej.

The rest of LNK Fight Night 16 card will feature a series of boxing bouts.

In addition, World Kickboxing Network announced its return to Italy, scheduled for October 4, when Invictus Arena 28 takes place in Rome. More information is expected to follow in the coming weeks.