Search
Kickboxing

Sebastian Fapso goes up against Zaur Dzhavadov for WKN International middleweight title at LNK Fight Night 16

Parviz Iskenderov
Zaur Dzhavadov vs Sebastian Fapso
Zaur Dzhavadov vs Sebastian Fapso

Azerbaijani-Latvian Zaur Dzhavadov received a new opponent for his next outing scheduled for August 29. The WKN European middleweight champion will face Sebastian Fapso of Slovakia in a three-round international title bout, which headlines LNK Fight Night 16 in Riga.

Advertisements

Fapso replaces previously announced Racim Batouche of France, due to travel restrictions amid coronaviorus pandemic.

Over the course of his career Sebastian Fapso earned WKN Slovakian light heavyweight title, scoring a unanimous decision against Denis Gulas last January. His resume also includes a victory in MMA, when he stopped Jakub Bahnik in the first round this past July, and a pro-boxing debut against Matus Juracek, which he lost by unanimous decision in May 2019.

Zaur Dzhavadov was last in action in July 2019, when he defeated Giorgi Kankava by unanimous decision. Earlier in his career he earned WKN European middleweight title by knockout in the fifth round against Jozef Kolodzej.

The rest of LNK Fight Night 16 card will feature a series of boxing bouts.

In addition, World Kickboxing Network announced its return to Italy, scheduled for October 4, when Invictus Arena 28 takes place in Rome. More information is expected to follow in the coming weeks.

Advertisements

Share This

More
KickboxingLatest News

Add a comment

Related

Zaur Dzhavadov tops LNK Fight Night 16 in WKN international kickboxing title fight

Kickboxing 0
The world-class kickboxing is set to resume in Latvia on August 29, when LNK Fight Night 16 takes place at Studio69 in Riga. The...
Read more

Born to Fight 8 poster released, two WKN world titles up for grabs in Auckland on October 3

Kickboxing 0
World Championship returns to New Zealand on October 3 with an international kickboxing event titled "Born to Fight 8". The fight card takes place...
Read more

Watch head kick and punches stoppage from Simply the Best kickboxing

Kickboxing 0
Following a series of knockout bouts from Simply the Best 1 Charleroi, the World Kickboxing Network hit the stream with a new video that...
Read more

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Muay Thai

‘Excited’ Muay Thai star Saenchai announces next fight

0
After more than six months of lay off Saenchai is back in the ring. The pause in action was caused by coronavirus pandemic, which...
Read more
UFC

UFC 252 weigh-in results, heavyweight title official, 2 fighters come heavy (video)

0
UFc 252 features the two-time and current heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic and former two-division titleholder Daniel Cormier in the trilogy fight. The event airs...
Read more
Entertainment

Watch: UFC 4 virtual fight card live stream online

0
The all-new EA SPORTS UFC 4 has been recently released with new fighters, personalities, venues, featured artists and everything in between. Games and fans...
Read more

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

Kickboxing

Sebastian Fapso goes up against Zaur Dzhavadov for WKN International middleweight title at LNK Fight Night 16

0
Azerbaijani-Latvian Zaur Dzhavadov received a new opponent for his next outing scheduled for August 29. The WKN European middleweight champion will face Sebastian Fapso...
Read more
Muay Thai

‘Excited’ Muay Thai star Saenchai announces next fight

0
After more than six months of lay off Saenchai is back in the ring. The pause in action was caused by coronavirus pandemic, which...
Read more
Muay Thai

Watch: Saemapetch vs Rodlek in semi-final of bantamweight Muay Thai tournament

0
ONE Championship released the full fight video from this past Friday's main event at "No Surrender 2" in Bangkok, Thailand (results here), where Saemapetch...
Read more
UFC

Watch: UFC 252 Embedded 6, press conference, weight cut and weigh-ins

0
The sixth episode of UFC 252 Embedded Vlog Series hit the stream, and you can watch it up top. The video features two-time heavyweight...
Read more
UFC

UFC 252: Miocic vs Cormier 3 weigh-in faceoffs (video)

0
Following the official UFC 252 weigh-in ceremony (results here) the fighters came face to face ahead of their respective bouts. You can...
Read more

Fight Schedule

ONE Championship: No Surrender 2

August 14, 2020

Mixed Show

UFC 252: Miocic vs Cormier 3

August 15, 2020

MMA

Bellator 244: Bader vs Nemkov

August 21, 2020

MMA

UFC Fight Night: Munhoz vs Edgar

August 22, 2020

MMA

In Case You Missed It

Results

UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Oleinik results

0
UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Oleinik Vegas features 12 bouts at UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Sunday, August 9 (AEST...

© Copyright 2020 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097