Watch: UFC 252 Embedded 6, press conference, weight cut and weigh-ins

The sixth episode of UFC 252 Embedded Vlog Series hit the stream, and you can watch it up top. The video features two-time heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic and former two-division titleholder Daniel Cormier as they attend the pre-fight press conference. Former heavyweight champion Junior Dos Santos and bantamweight Sean O’Malley cut weight at the UFC Performance Institute. It is followed by official weigh-ins (results here) and face off (watch here). UFC 252 start time in Australia can be found here.