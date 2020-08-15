Search
UFC 252 Australia time, full fight card, main event, how to watch Miocic vs Cormier 3 live

Parviz Iskenderov
UFC 252 fight card features a total of eleven bouts on Sunday, August 16 (AEST) at UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV. The main event live on pay-per-view is a trilogy fight between the two-time and current heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic and former two-division champion Daniel Cormier. The championship bout is scheduled for five rounds.

The co-main event is a three-round bantamweight matchup between Sean O’Malley and Marlon Vera. Also on the main card former heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos faces off Jairzinho Rozenstruik, John Dodson takes on Merab Dvalishvili, and Herbert Burns goes up against Daniel Pineda. The UFC 252 full fight card can be found below.

How to watch UFC 252 live in Australia, date and start time (AEST)

MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC 252 live on Main Event and FetchTV. The pay-per-view fight card date and start time is scheduled for Sunday, August 16 at 12 pm AEST (Brisbane, Canberra, Hobart, Melbourne, Sydney time). The PPV price is $54.95 AUD.

The UFC 252 preliminary card is available on UFC Fight Pass. The start time is set for 10 am AEST, following early prelims at 9 am AEST.

UFC 252 Adelaide and Darwin time (ACST)

The start time of UFC 252 early preliminary bouts in South Australia and Northern Territory (Adelaide and Darwin time) is set for Sunday, August 16 at 8:30 am ACST. The preliminary card follows at 9:30 am ACST. The pay-per-view fight card is scheduled for 11:30 am ACST.

UFC 252 Perth time (AWST)

It is a traditionally early start for the fight fans on the West Coast of Australia. UFC 252 Perth start time is scheduled for Sunday, August 16 at 7 am AWST when MMA action begins with the early preliminary bouts. The preliminary card follows at 8 am AWST, preceding the five-five card live on pay-per-view at 10 am AWST.

UFC 252 Christmas Island time (CXT)

It is also an early kick off for the fight fans on Christmas Island. UFC 252 early preliminary bouts are scheduled for Sunday, August 16 at 6 am CXT. The preliminary card follows 7 am CXT. The pay-per-view lineup is set for 9 am CXT.

Fight Card

Main Card (12 pm AEST / 11:30 am ACST / 10 am AWST / 9 am CXT)

  • Stipe Miocic vs. Daniel Cormier
  • Sean O’Malley vs. Marlon Vera
  • Junior dos Santos vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik
  • John Dodson vs. Merab Dvalishvili
  • Herbert Burns vs. Daniel Pineda

Preliminary Card (10 am AEST / 9:30 am ACST / 8 am AWST / 7 am CXT)

  • Jim Miller vs. Vinc Pichel
  • Felice Herrig vs. Virna Jandiroba
  • TJ Brown vs. Danny Chavez
  • Ashley Yoder vs. Livinha Souza

Early Preliminary Card (9 am AEST / 8:30 am ACST / 7 am AWST / 6 am CXT)

  • Chris Daukaus vs. Parker Porter
  • Kai Kamaka vs. Tony Kelley

UFC 252 start time and schedule in the United States can be found here.

In Case You Missed It

Results

UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Oleinik results

0
UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Oleinik Vegas features 12 bouts at UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Sunday, August 9 (AEST...

