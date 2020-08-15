Search
UFC

UFC 252 weigh-in results, heavyweight title official, 2 fighters miss weight

Parviz Iskenderov
UFC heavyweights Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier faceoff
Stipe Miocic vs Daniel Cormier / Pic: UFC Twitter

UFC 252: Miocic vs Cormier 3

UFc 252 features the two-time and current heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic and former two-division titleholder Daniel Cormier in the trilogy fight. The event airs live on pay-per-view from APEX in Las Vegas (date and start time here).

A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

TJ Brown missed featherweight limit, showing 146.5 for his bout against Danny Chavez, who was 146. Herbert Burns also missed featherweight limit, coming in at 149.5, for his matchup against Daniel Pineda, 146.

Get UFC 252 weigh-in results below.

UFC 252 fight card

Main Card

Stipe Miocic (233) vs. Daniel Cormier (236)

Sean O’Malley (136) vs. Marlon Vera (136)

Junior dos Santos (238.5) vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik (254)

Herbert Burns (149.5)* vs Daniel Pineda (146)

John Dodson (136) vs Merab Dvalishvili (136)

Preliminary Card

Jim Miller (156) vs Vinc Pichel (156)

Felice Herrig (116) vs Virna Jandiroba (115.5)

TJ Brown (146.5)* vs Danny Chavez (146)

Ashley Yoder (115.5) vs Livinha Souza (115.5)

Early Preliminary Card

Chris Daukaus (241) vs Parker Porter (264.5)

Kai Kamaka (145.5) vs Tony Kelley (145.5)

*Missed weight.

