Search
Lethwei

Full fight card set for WLC: Hideout Battle topped by inaugural female world lethwei championship

Gerald Ng
Souris Manfredi
Souris Manfredi / Pic: WLC

World Lethwei Championship (WLC), the world’s largest bareknuckle fighting organisation, has released the full card for WLC: Hideout Battle, set to broadcast to over 100 countries from an undisclosed location on 28 August.

Advertisements

The historic main event will feature the crowning of the inaugural female lethwei world champion as Souris Manfredi (2-0 lethwei) of France take on former WBO Muay Thai title challenger Maisha Katz (0-0 lethwei) from Spain for the Women’s Bantamweight World Lethwei Championship. In the co-main event, Myanmar fan favourite So Mi Ong Luktupfah returns to action against Artur Te of Uzbekistan in a Bantamweight contest.

WLC: Hideout Battle will air on 28 August at 6.30pm Myanmar time (5am Pacific Time, 8am Eastern Time, 1pm London Time) and is available on UFC Fight Pass, Canal+ and other broadcast partners across 100 countries. Please check your local listings.

World Lethwei Championship chairman Zay Thiha stated, “World Lethwei Championship is excited to return to action to bring you more world-class lethwei action to your screens. WLC: Hideout Battle is a star-studded card featuring some of the world’s best athletes. We will make history by crowning the first female World Lethwei Champion as well as a full night of outstanding entertainment in the lethwei spectacle of a lifetime!”

Souris Manfredi has already set records in World Lethwei Championship, becoming the first female fighter to record a knockout in the promotion and has impressed in both her victorious outings in World Lethwei Championship, defeating Eh Yanut of Cambodia and Tran Thi Lua of Vietnam. Originally from Besançon in France, she now resides in Thailand and has her sights set on becoming the first female World Lethwei Champion.

Maisha Katz is a fast-rising star in the combat sports world, having amassed an imposing 17 victories in 20 outings across the world. The well-travelled athlete will now transition to lethwei with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity in front of her.

So Mi Ong Luktupfah is one of the world’s best combat sports superstars at Bantamweight (51 to 54kg). He is renowned for his explosive and swift strikes, and made a successful return to Myanmar when he knocked out his opponent in his World Lethwei Championship debut.

Artur Te is a former Max FC kickboxing world champion. The Uzbek athlete is of Korean descent and possesses a tenacious mentality when he enters the ring that would make him an ideal athlete in lethwei.

WLC: Hideout Battle fight card

  • Souris Manfredi vs. Maisha Katz
  • So Mi Ong Luktupfah vs. Artur Te
  • Kristof Kirsch vs. Gligor Stojanov
  • Saw Phoe Khwar vs. Nabil Anane
  • Nakha vs. Sherzod Kabutov
  • Tophik Abdullaev vs. Omar Mahir
  • Nur Mohammad vs. Myagmasuren Borkhuu
Advertisements

Share This

More
Latest NewsLethwei

Add a comment

Related

Souris Manfredi fighting for female equality in martial arts

Lethwei 0
Souris Manfredi is arguably the biggest female star in lethwei, having made her presence known in the fighting community with two convincing victories. On...
Read more

Souris Manfredi competes with Maisha Katz for historic World Lethwei Championship title

Lethwei 0
World Lethwei Championship (WLC), the world's largest bareknuckle fighting organisation, will return to action on 28 August with an international fight card in a...
Read more

Watch: Top 3 KOs from WLC 5: Knockout War

Lethwei 0
For those enjoying bare knuckle fighting, ultimately leading to knockouts, World Lethwei Championship released the video, featuring the Top 3 KOs from its fifth...
Read more

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

UFC

UFC 252 weigh-in results, heavyweight title official, 2 fighters miss weight

0
UFc 252 features the two-time and current heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic and former two-division titleholder Daniel Cormier in the trilogy fight. The event airs...
Read more
Entertainment

Watch: UFC 4 virtual fight card live stream online

0
The all-new EA SPORTS UFC 4 has been recently released with new fighters, personalities, venues, featured artists and everything in between. Games and fans...
Read more
Results

ONE Championship: No Surrender 2 results

0
ONE Championship: No Surrender 2 featured six bouts on August 14 in Bangkok, Thailand. In the main event Saemapetch Fairtex took the win against...
Read more

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

UFC

Watch: UFC 252 Embedded 5, infrared sauna, virtual media day, gym

0
The fifth episode of UFC 252 Embedded Vlog Series hit the stream. It features former two-division champion Daniel Cormier as he tucks into an...
Read more
UFC

UFC 252 weigh-in results, heavyweight title official, 2 fighters miss weight

0
UFc 252 features the two-time and current heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic and former two-division titleholder Daniel Cormier in the trilogy fight. The event airs...
Read more
Entertainment

Watch: UFC 4 virtual fight card live stream online

0
The all-new EA SPORTS UFC 4 has been recently released with new fighters, personalities, venues, featured artists and everything in between. Games and fans...
Read more
Results

ONE Championship: No Surrender 2 results

0
ONE Championship: No Surrender 2 featured six bouts on August 14 in Bangkok, Thailand. In the main event Saemapetch Fairtex took the win against...
Read more
Lethwei

Full fight card set for WLC: Hideout Battle topped by inaugural female world lethwei championship

0
World Lethwei Championship (WLC), the world's largest bareknuckle fighting organisation, has released the full card for WLC: Hideout Battle, set to broadcast to over...
Read more

Fight Schedule

ONE Championship: No Surrender 2

August 14, 2020

Mixed Show

UFC 252: Miocic vs Cormier 3

August 15, 2020

MMA

Bellator 244: Bader vs Nemkov

August 21, 2020

MMA

UFC Fight Night: Munhoz vs Edgar

August 22, 2020

MMA

In Case You Missed It

Results

UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Oleinik results

0
UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Oleinik Vegas features 12 bouts at UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Sunday, August 9 (AEST...

© Copyright 2020 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097