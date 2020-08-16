Search
Anthony Smith vs Aleksandar Rakic headlines UFC Vegas 8 fight card on August 29

Parviz Iskenderov
Light heavyweight bout between Anthony Smith and Aleksandar Rakic has been as set the main event of UFC Fight Night 175 scheduled for August 29 at UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV (August 30 in Australia). The promotion made the announcement on Sunday over the course of UFC 252: Miocic vs Cormier 3.

Former light heavyweight title challenger Anthony Smith (33-15) lost his previous bout via fifth-round TKO against Glover Teixeira this past May. Before that he submitted Alexander Gustafsson in Round 4. An upcoming bout will be the sixth time he headlines the show in the UFC.

Aleksandar Rakic (12-2) also faced the defeat in his previous outing, dropping a split decision against Volkan Oezdemir in December 2019. Prior to that he won 12 bouts in a row.

The UFC Vegas 8 fight card is yet to be finalized. Check out the list of announced to date bouts below.

  • Anthony Smith vs. Aleksandar Rakic
  • Alexa Grasso vs. Ji Yeon Kim
  • Christian Aguilera vs. Sean Brady
  • Zak Cummings vs. Alessio Di Chirico
  • Ricardo Lamas vs. Ryan Hall
  • Emily Whitmire vs. Polyana Viana
  • Saparbek Safarov vs. Julian Marquez
  • Mallory Martin vs. Hannah Cifers
  • Neil Magny vs. Robbie Lawler
  • Magomed Ankalaev vs. Ion Cu?elaba
