BRAVE CF 39 weigh-in results: All fighters make weight

BRAVE Combat Federation continues its “European Invasion” tonight with BRAVE CF 39, its fifth straight show in Europe in as many weeks. As has been the case for the past two weeks, the event will take place in Stockholm, Sweden, and will be headlined by the returning Tahar Hadbi, who looks to prove he’s still one of the best Welterweights in the world against Greece’s Giannis Bachar.

Hadbi and all fighters on the card made weight ahead of tonight’s showdown, with the French-Algerian striker stepping in at 79,7 kg. His opponent Giannis Bachar weighed in at 79,5 kg – BRAVE CF’s Welterweight limit is set at 79,4 kg, with a tolerance of one pound the limit is 79,83 kg.

In the co-main event, Andreas Gustafsson looks to continue Sweden’s hot streak and has stepped in under the Middleweight limit at 83,4 kg. His opponent Miro Jurkovic weighed in at 84,2 kg and the bout is greenlit for tonight.

Different from BRAVE CF’s past events, all athletes showcased their respect for opponents in the post-weigh-ins staredowns, as they rather do their talking on the cage.

BRAVE CF 39 weigh-in results

Tahar Hadbi (79,7 kg) vs Giannis Basar (79,5 kg)

Andreas Gustafsson (83,4 kg) vs Miro Jurkovic (84,2 kg)

Rafael Macedo (70,1 kg) vs Tobias Harila (70 kg)

Felipe Lima (63,4 kg) vs Farbod Irannejad (63,8 kg)

Sahil Siraj (70,2 kg) vs Davide La Torre (70,8 kg)