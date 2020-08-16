Search
UFC

Israel Adesanya vs Paulo Costa official for UFC 253

Parviz Iskenderov
Israel Adesanya
UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya at media day / Pic: Benjamin Cooke Throwdown Photography

Middleweight championship bout between the champion Israel Adesanya and challenger Paulo Costa has been made official. The pair squares off in the headliner of UFC 253 scheduled for September 26 live on pay-per-view (Sept. 27 in Australia).

The contest has been previously rumored and initially announced in July. The promotion made it official on Sunday over the course of UFC 252: Miocic vs Cormier 3.

Undefeated champion Israel Adesanya (19-0) is coming off the win by unanimous decision against Yoel Romero earned in March. Prior to that he knocked Robert Whittaker out in the second round to claim an undisputed belt, after taking an interim title by unanimous decision against Kelvin Gastelum.

Unbeaten Paulo Costa (13-0) was last in action in August 2019 when he defeated Romero also by unanimous decision. Before that he won all of his fights inside two rounds by way of KO/TKO and one submission.

Adesanya and Costa have been engaged in an online warfare. The bout is expected to produce fireworks.

