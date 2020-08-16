Search
UFC 252: Miocic vs Cormier 3 live results, main card, blog, updates, photos and videos

Parviz Iskenderov
UFC Championship belt
UFC Championship belt / Pic: Benjamin Cooke Throwdown Photography

UFC 252: Miocic vs Cormier 3

Following the conclusion of preliminary lineup, UFC 252: Miocic vs Cormier 3 main card airs on pay-per-view. MMA fans in Australia can watch it live on Main Event and FetchTV. The date and start time is set for Sunday, August 16 at 12 pm AEST / 10 am AWST (Australia wide schedule here).

The main event features the two-time and current heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic up against former two-division titleholder Daniel Cormier. The pair squares off in a five-round championship trilogy fight. The co-main event is a bantamweight matchup between Sean O’Malley and Marlon Vera.

UFC 252 live updates

RESULT: It’s all over. Stipe Miocic defeats Daniel Cormier by unanimous decision to retain UFC heavyweight title. Two judges scored it 49-46 and one had it 48-47.

Round 5 now. Miocic vs Cormier never went so far. This is also the last Round in DC’s career.

Round 4 and 5. It’s a CHAMPIONSHIP FIGHT.

Huge shots in Round 3.

At the end of the second Round DC was in trouble.

DC has success in the first.

Here comes the current heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic.

Former two-division champion Daniel Cormier makes his final appearance as an active UFC fighter. See his walkout below.

O’Malley left the Octagon on a stretcher due to injured leg.

Time for MAIN EVENT. Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier meet in the trilogy.

Wow. Marlon Vera finishes Sean O’Malley in the first round with elbows and punches.

Up next is a co-main event. Unbeaten Sean O’Malley brings 12-fight undefeated streak. Marlon Vera is looking to rebound from the defeat suffered in May, which snapped his five-fight win streak.

The fight is over. Jairzinho Rozenstruik stops Junior dos Santos in the second round with punches.

Dos Santos and Rozenstruik is happening now.

Meanwhile the current UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic and former two-division titleholder (heavyweight and light heavyweight) Daniel Cormier have arrived.

The next bout features former heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos up against Jairzinho Rozenstruik. JDS is coming off two defeats in a row. Rozenstruik lost his previous bout against Francis Ngannou. Prior to that he was unbeaten in ten outings.

Daniel Pineda stopped Herbert Burns in the second round with elbows. As announced by UFC, he earned “the ninth knockout in UFC history from the crucifix position”.

The promotion has just made official a middleweight championship bout between champion Israel Adesanya and challenger Paolo Costa. The pair meets in the main event of UFC 253 on September 27 (AEST).

Up next is a battle between Herbert Burns and Daniel Pineda. Burns missed weight so the bout proceeds at 149.5 pound catchweight.

Bantamweight matchup between John Dodson and Merab Dvalishvili kicks off UFC 252 live on pay-per-view. After three rounds the latter scored the win by unanimous decision.

And here is a KO Sean O’Malley scored in his previous bout (watch below) against Eddie Wineland at UFC 250 this past June.

Check out Miocic vs Cormier 3 trailer below.

UFC 252 main card results

Stipe Miocic def. Daniel Cormier by unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 48-47)

Marlon Vera def. Sean O’Malley by TKO (elbows and punches, R1 at 4:40)

Jairzinho Rozenstruik def. Junior dos Santos by TKO (punches, R2 at 3:47)

Daniel Pineda def. Herbert Burns by TKO (elbows, R2 at 4:37)

Merab Dvalishvili def. John Dodson by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

The full UFC 252 results can be found here.

