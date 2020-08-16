UFC 252: Miocic vs Cormier 3 live results, main card, blog, updates, photos and videos

Following the conclusion of preliminary lineup, UFC 252: Miocic vs Cormier 3 main card airs on pay-per-view. MMA fans in Australia can watch it live on Main Event and FetchTV. The date and start time is set for Sunday, August 16 at 12 pm AEST / 10 am AWST (Australia wide schedule here).

The main event features the two-time and current heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic up against former two-division titleholder Daniel Cormier. The pair squares off in a five-round championship trilogy fight. The co-main event is a bantamweight matchup between Sean O’Malley and Marlon Vera.

UFC 252 live updates

RESULT: It’s all over. Stipe Miocic defeats Daniel Cormier by unanimous decision to retain UFC heavyweight title. Two judges scored it 49-46 and one had it 48-47.

#UFC252's @StipeMiocic ties Randy Couture for most UFC heavyweight title fight victories with six. pic.twitter.com/mo7K0307Sy — UFC News (@UFCNews) August 16, 2020

"TIL I DIE" ? ? Stipe Miocic is the greatest heavyweight of all-time! #UFC252 pic.twitter.com/m5Xu2mxxsT — UFC (@ufc) August 16, 2020

Round 5 now. Miocic vs Cormier never went so far. This is also the last Round in DC’s career.

So much respect between these two legends as we enter the FINAL ROUND! #UFC252 pic.twitter.com/Wet3dIx8Ka — UFC_AUSNZ (@UFC_AUSNZ) August 16, 2020

Round 4 and 5. It’s a CHAMPIONSHIP FIGHT.

Huge shots in Round 3.

At the end of the second Round DC was in trouble.

High drama at the end of Round 2 as @stipemiocic hurt Daniel Cormier ? #UFC252 pic.twitter.com/6bBokCf01o — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) August 16, 2020

DC has success in the first.

Here comes the current heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic.

The baddest man on the planet makes the walk @StipeMioic #UFC252 pic.twitter.com/dplhfknC5s — UFC_AUSNZ (@UFC_AUSNZ) August 16, 2020

Former two-division champion Daniel Cormier makes his final appearance as an active UFC fighter. See his walkout below.

O’Malley left the Octagon on a stretcher due to injured leg.

Sean O'Malley was taken out of the arena on a stretcher after injuring his leg at #UFC252 pic.twitter.com/xeVHY7eKxn — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) August 16, 2020

Time for MAIN EVENT. Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier meet in the trilogy.

Wow. Marlon Vera finishes Sean O’Malley in the first round with elbows and punches.

Up next is a co-main event. Unbeaten Sean O’Malley brings 12-fight undefeated streak. Marlon Vera is looking to rebound from the defeat suffered in May, which snapped his five-fight win streak.

The fight is over. Jairzinho Rozenstruik stops Junior dos Santos in the second round with punches.

BIGI BOY IS BACK IN A BIG WAY TONIGHT!@JairRozenstruik finishes JDS with some massive shots ? #UFC252 pic.twitter.com/Hrcyc1DBDn — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) August 16, 2020

Dos Santos and Rozenstruik is happening now.

You just KNOW this could end any second ? #UFC252 pic.twitter.com/Hltk8DI0TK — UFC_AUSNZ (@UFC_AUSNZ) August 16, 2020

Meanwhile the current UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic and former two-division titleholder (heavyweight and light heavyweight) Daniel Cormier have arrived.

Champ and challenger have arrived for #UFC252 ? Stream the fight on ESPN+ ?? https://t.co/tymR31uEyR pic.twitter.com/8dkAboOI32 — ESPN (@espn) August 16, 2020

The next bout features former heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos up against Jairzinho Rozenstruik. JDS is coming off two defeats in a row. Rozenstruik lost his previous bout against Francis Ngannou. Prior to that he was unbeaten in ten outings.

Daniel Pineda stopped Herbert Burns in the second round with elbows. As announced by UFC, he earned “the ninth knockout in UFC history from the crucifix position”.

#UFC252's @DanielPitPineda earns the ninth knockout in UFC history from the crucifix position. He joins Gary Goodridge, Matt Hughes, Dong Hyun "Stun Gun" Kim, Paul Kelly, Jon Jones, Daniel Cormier, Valentina Shevchenko, and Tyson Pedro. pic.twitter.com/l6jfx8ARcL — UFC News (@UFCNews) August 16, 2020

The promotion has just made official a middleweight championship bout between champion Israel Adesanya and challenger Paolo Costa. The pair meets in the main event of UFC 253 on September 27 (AEST).

Up next is a battle between Herbert Burns and Daniel Pineda. Burns missed weight so the bout proceeds at 149.5 pound catchweight.

Bantamweight matchup between John Dodson and Merab Dvalishvili kicks off UFC 252 live on pay-per-view. After three rounds the latter scored the win by unanimous decision.

Merab took Dodson for a ride in RD 1! ? But the Magician is elusive on the ground. #UFC252 pic.twitter.com/jWvvAseI9f — UFC (@ufc) August 16, 2020

And here is a KO Sean O’Malley scored in his previous bout (watch below) against Eddie Wineland at UFC 250 this past June.

The last time Sean O’Malley fought he did a walk-off KO. He fights again tonight ? Stream #UFC252 on ESPN+ ?? https://t.co/tVN6daWEN6 pic.twitter.com/TV91KVfeUN — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 16, 2020

Check out Miocic vs Cormier 3 trailer below.

UFC 252 main card results

Stipe Miocic def. Daniel Cormier by unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 48-47)

Marlon Vera def. Sean O’Malley by TKO (elbows and punches, R1 at 4:40)

Jairzinho Rozenstruik def. Junior dos Santos by TKO (punches, R2 at 3:47)

Daniel Pineda def. Herbert Burns by TKO (elbows, R2 at 4:37)

Merab Dvalishvili def. John Dodson by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

The full UFC 252 results can be found here.