UFC 252 results, Miocic vs Cormier 3

UFC 252 fight card features eleven bouts at APEX in Las Vegas, NV on August 16 (AEST) (start time Australia wide can be found here). The main event live on pay-per-view is a trilogy fight between the two-time and current heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic and former two-division titleholder Daniel Cormier.
The co-main event is a bantamweight bout between Sean O’Malley and Marlon Vera. Also on the main card former heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos takes on Jairzinho Rozenstruik.
Get the complete UFC 252 results below.
UFC 252: Miocic vs Cormier 3 results
Main Card (12 pm AEST / 11:30 am ACST / 10 am AWST / 9 am CXT)
Stipe Miocic vs. Daniel Cormier
Sean O’Malley vs. Marlon Vera
Junior dos Santos vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik
Herbert Burns vs. Daniel Pineda
John Dodson vs. Merab Dvalishvili
Preliminary Card (10 am AEST / 9:30 am ACST / 8 am AWST / 7 am CXT)
Jim Miller vs. Vinc Pichel
Felice Herrig vs. Virna Jandiroba
TJ Brown vs. Danny Chavez
Ashley Yoder vs. Livinha Souza
Early Preliminary Card (9 am AEST / 8:30 am ACST / 7 am AWST / 6 am CXT)
Chris Daukaus vs. Parker Porter
Kai Kamaka vs. Tony Kelley