UFC 252 results, Miocic vs Cormier 3

UFC 252 fight card features eleven bouts at APEX in Las Vegas, NV on August 16 (AEST) (start time Australia wide can be found here). The main event live on pay-per-view is a trilogy fight between the two-time and current heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic and former two-division titleholder Daniel Cormier.

The co-main event is a bantamweight bout between Sean O’Malley and Marlon Vera. Also on the main card former heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos takes on Jairzinho Rozenstruik.

Get the complete UFC 252 results below.

UFC 252: Miocic vs Cormier 3 results

Main Card (12 pm AEST / 11:30 am ACST / 10 am AWST / 9 am CXT)

Stipe Miocic vs. Daniel Cormier

Sean O’Malley vs. Marlon Vera

Junior dos Santos vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Herbert Burns vs. Daniel Pineda

John Dodson vs. Merab Dvalishvili

Preliminary Card (10 am AEST / 9:30 am ACST / 8 am AWST / 7 am CXT)

Jim Miller vs. Vinc Pichel

Felice Herrig vs. Virna Jandiroba

TJ Brown vs. Danny Chavez

Ashley Yoder vs. Livinha Souza

Early Preliminary Card (9 am AEST / 8:30 am ACST / 7 am AWST / 6 am CXT)

Chris Daukaus vs. Parker Porter

Kai Kamaka vs. Tony Kelley