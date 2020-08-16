UFC 252 results: Chris Daukaus dominates Parker Porter in Octagon debut (video)

A pair of heavyweights, Chris Daukaus and Parker Porter, debuted inside the Octagon on August 16 (AEST), battling it out at UFC 252 in Las Vegas, NV. One came out victorious, making a statement.

The scheduled for three rounds bout didn’t go the distance. It was all over late in the first, when Daukaus unloaded a barrage of strikes on Porter, and followed it up with a heavy knee to the face. Referee Herb Dean pulled him off and waved the fight off at 4:28.

You can watch the video of finish below.

Now THAT is how you introduce yourself ? A HUGE debut KO for @ChrisDaukausMMA ? Watch LIVE on @UFCFightPass #UFC252 pic.twitter.com/NsrjWdDY6m — UFC_AUSNZ (@UFC_AUSNZ) August 15, 2020

With the win Chris Daukaus made a succesful UFC debut, scoring the second win in a row. In addition he updated his record to 9-3. Parker Porter dropped to 10-6, which snapped his two-fight win streak.

In the main event of UFC 252 Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier meet in the trilogy fight live on pay-per-view. The full results from the event can be found here.