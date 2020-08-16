UFC 252 results: Marlon Vera TKO’s Sean O’Malley in the first round (video)

Sean O’Malley and Marlon Vera squared off in the co-main event of UFC 252 live on pay-per-view on August 16 (AEST). The scheduled for three rounds bantamweight bout didn’t go the distance.

It was all over at 4 minutes and 40 seconds into the opening round, with Vera taking the win by TKO with elbows and punches, while O’Malley also got his leg injured and was unable to continue. Check some of the highlights below.

Sean O'Malley was taken out of the arena on a stretcher after injuring his leg at #UFC252 pic.twitter.com/xeVHY7eKxn — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) August 16, 2020

With the win Marlon Vera updated his record 16-6-1 and rebounded from the defeat suffered in his previous bout this past May. Sean O’Malley entered the Octagon undefeated, yet suffered the first loss in his MMA career and dropped to 12-1.

In the main event of UFC 252 Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier meet in the trilogy fight. The full results from the event can be found here.