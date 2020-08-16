Stipe Miocic decisions Daniel Cormier in epic third fight at UFC 252, DC retires

The two-time and current heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic retained his belt in a trilogy fight with former two-division titleholder Daniel Cormier. The pair battled it out in the main event of UFC 252 held at Apex in Las Vegas live on pay-per-view on August 16 (AEST).

Their first two fights ended prior to the final horn. Cormier won the first battle it July 2018 by knockout in the first round and became the first man in history to hold light heavyweight and heavyweights titles simultaneously. Miocic took the revenged in August 2019, securing the win via fourth-round stoppage, and started his second reigned.

Their third and final fight went a full five-round championship distance. The encounter saw a blockbuster matchup, which ended in favor of the champion, who scored a unanimous decision. Two judges had it 49-46, while one scored it 48-47.

With the win Stipe Miocic updated his record to 20-3. In his next outing he is expected to defend the belt in the rematch against former title challenger and common opponent Francis Ngannou, who he had previously defeated by unanimous decision in January 2018 (as per Dana White at UFC 252 post-fight press conference).

Daniel Cormier suffered the second defeat in a row and dropped to 22-3, 1 NC. It was his last appearance inside the Octagon.

“It just sucks, you know,” Daniel Cormier told Joe Rogan on ESPN when asked how did he feel after the fight. “Being on a losing end of two big fights and trilogy, it’s a very sad position to be in. But I will deal with it, as I’ve dealt with things in the past.”

"I'm not interested in fighting for anything but titles and I don't imagine there's gonna be a title in the future, so that'll be it for me."@dc_mma to @joerogan on whether "this is it" for his MMA career after #UFC252 pic.twitter.com/hcYk5GL6dy — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) August 16, 2020

When asked if that was it, Cormier said “I am not interested in fighting for anything but titles, I don’t image there is going to be a title in the future. That will be it for me. I’ve had a long run, it’s been great. I’ve just fought my last fight for heavyweight championship, and it was a pretty good fight.”

The complete fight results from UFC 252 can be found here.