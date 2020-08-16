UFC 252 results: Virna Jandiroba forces Felice Herrig to tap in Round 1 (video)

The first submission on the UFC 252 fight card on August 16 (AEST) saw Felice Herrig and Virna Jandiroba, squaring off in a women’s MMA bout at strawweight. It was all over in Round 1.

After a few hits on the ground, Jandiroba quickly grabbed Herrig’s arm to perform armbar and secure the win by submission at 1:44. You can watch the fight highlights and video of finishes from different angles below.

In the blink of an eye, @VirnaJandiroba snatched up the arm and forced the tap ? Stream #UFC252 on ESPN+ ?? https://t.co/7OujCMZNuk pic.twitter.com/eXk5Ygdz2e — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) August 16, 2020

Now THAT was special.@VirnaJandiroba shows off next level skills to get the submission #UFC252 pic.twitter.com/3WTy8o9fEP — UFC_AUSNZ (@UFC_AUSNZ) August 16, 2020

With the win Virna Jandiroba secured the second straight victory and updated her record to 16-1. Felice Herrig suffered the third defeat in a row and dropped to 14-9.

In the main event of UFC 252 live on pay-per-view Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier meet in the trilogy fight. The full results can be found here.