Watch Stipe Miocic vs Daniel Cormier 3 full fight video highlights

Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier squared off in the trilogy fight on August 16 (AEST). The pair battled it out in the main event of UFC 252 live on pay-per-view from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV. The contest featured the defending heavyweight champion up against former two-division titleholder, after each scored a knockout win their previous two fights.
While their two previous bouts ended prior to the final horn, the third Miocic vs Cormier fight went a full distance. In the end Stipe Miocic took the win and retained his belt by unanimous decision.
You can watch the Miocic vs Cormier 3 full fight video highlights below (from decision to handshake).
Ultimately, the two-time UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic made the first successful defense of his belt in his second reign and updated his record to 20-3. He was also dubbed the greatest heavyweight of all time.
Former light heavyweight and heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier dropped to 22-3, 1 NC. It was last fight in his MMA career.
The complete UFC 252 results can be found here.