Dana White’s Contender Series – August 18 fight card

Parviz Iskenderov
Dana White
UFC President Dana White watching the bouts cageside / Pic: UFC YouTube

Dana White's Contender Series: Season 4, Week 3

Dana White’s Contender Series is in its fourth season. The third week is scheduled for August 18 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas, NV. MMA fans can watch the event live on Fight Pass and ESPN+.

The headline-bout features 12-fight unbeaten Oron Kahlon of Israel up against Collin Anglin (7-1), representing the country-host. The full fight card can be found below.

The athletes square off inside the Octagon in the scheduled for three rounds matchups, aspiring to earn a UFC contract. Dana White is watching the bouts cageside.

The results and UFC contract winners at the previous event can be found here.

Dana White’s Contender Series 29 fight card

  • Oron Kahlon vs. Collin Anglin
  • Louis Cosce vs Victor Reyna
  • Cheyanne Buys vs. Hilarie Rose
  • Orion Cosce vs. Matt Dixon
  • Josh Parisian vs. Chad Johnson
