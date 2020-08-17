Dana White’s Contender Series – August 18 fight card

Dana White’s Contender Series is in its fourth season. The third week is scheduled for August 18 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas, NV. MMA fans can watch the event live on Fight Pass and ESPN+.

Advertisements

The headline-bout features 12-fight unbeaten Oron Kahlon of Israel up against Collin Anglin (7-1), representing the country-host. The full fight card can be found below.

The athletes square off inside the Octagon in the scheduled for three rounds matchups, aspiring to earn a UFC contract. Dana White is watching the bouts cageside.

The results and UFC contract winners at the previous event can be found here.

Dana White’s Contender Series 29 fight card

Oron Kahlon vs. Collin Anglin

Louis Cosce vs Victor Reyna

Cheyanne Buys vs. Hilarie Rose

Orion Cosce vs. Matt Dixon

Josh Parisian vs. Chad Johnson