Invictus Arena 28: WKN championship kickboxing resumes in Italy

The World Kickboxing Network announced its return to Italy with Invictus Arena 28 scheduled for October 4 in Rome. The event presented by Riccardo Lecca features a series of boxing, kickboxing, MMA and Muay Thai bouts with WKN titles contested on the night.

The headline-bout will see a boxing matchup between Alessandro Goddi and Marco Miano. Former WKN European super lightweight title challenger Francesco Picca, Umberto Lucc, Simone D’Anna, are also expected to participate, among others.

The fight card is in the works. The matchups are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

Invictus Arena 28 is a free of charge event supported by municipality of Formello (commune in Rome).

The previous event, Invictus Arena 27, was held in December 27 featuring WKN European and international title bouts. The fight results can be found here.