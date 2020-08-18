Search
Former UFC double champion Daniel Cormier ‘loved every minute’ of his ‘helluva ride’

Parviz Iskenderov
Daniel Cormier is a former two-division UFC champion
Daniel Cormier became two-division champion at UFC 226 when he KO'd Stipe Miocic in the first round / Pic: UFC Facebook

Daniel Cormier has just hung up his gloves. Former two-division champion was in action this past weekend, when he faced the reigning heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic in the trilogy fight, that headlined UFC 252 (watch video highlights here). The latter won the fight and retained his belt by unanimous decision. On Tuesday “DC” came out with a statement posted on social media.

“Thank you all for the love and support,” Daniel Cormier wrote in on Instagram. “Not what I wanted or expected but it is what it is. Congrats to Stipe Miocic on a fantastic fight, was an honor and pleasure to share the octagon with you for 50 minutes. Boy did we give ’em a show everytime.”

“To my team: I love you all to death, you’ve made so many sacrifices. I hope I made you guys proud. Salina and the kids: thank you for being my motivation. To all the fans: I love you so much. You guys push me to try and be great. To Dana White and the UFC: I have loved every minute. Thank you for giving me the opportunity. Been a helluva ride, huh?”

Both of Cormier’s last appearances inside the Octagon were against Miocic. Before that he successfully defended the 265-pound belt by submission in Round 2 against Derrick Lewis, after claiming his second title by knockout in the opening round against Miocic in their first fight.

Prior to that “DC”, won then vacant 205-pound title by submission in Round 3 against Anthony Johnson, and retained the belt four times in the bouts against Volkan Oezdemir, Jon Jones (original defeat overturned after “Bones” failed drug test), Johnson and Alexander Gustafsson.

Daniel Cormier is the first man to hold UFC light heavyweight and heavyweight titles simultaneously. He retired with the official record of 22-3, 1 NC, only losing to Miocic (twice) and Jones.

