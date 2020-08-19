Australian and NZ MMA fighters join UFC 253: Jake Matthews, Brad Riddell, Kai Kara-France and Shane Young on the card

MMA fighters from Australia and New Zealand have been officially added to UFC 253 fight card scheduled for September 26 live on pay-per-view. The list includes Jake Matthews, Brad Riddell, Kai Kara-France and Shane Young. All of the competitors also received the opponents for their respective bouts.

Riding the two-fight win streak, Australian Jake Matthews (16-4) is set to face Diego Sanchez (30-12) in a three-round battle at welterweight. NZ lightweight Brad Riddell (8-1) is making his third appearance inside the Octagon, facing off Alex Da Silva (21-2). Two other fighters from New Zealand, flyweight Kai Kara-France (21-8, 1 NC) and featherweight Shane Young (13-4) meet Brandon Royval (11-4) and Nate Landwehr (14-3), respectively.

In the main event of UFC 253 undefeated champion Israel Adesanya makes the second defense of his middleweight title against unbeaten challenger Paulo Costa in the bout that Dana White believes is “Fight of the Year”. The co-main event is expected to see the announced today championship bout between Dominick Reyes and Jan Blachowicz for a recently vacated by Jon Jones light heavyweight title.

The promotion also made official a featherweight bout between Mean Hakeem of Canada and Zubaira Tukhugov of Russia.

The location for UFC 253 is yet to be set. Given a number of international fighters featured on the card, “Fight Island” on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi is likely to host the show. The promotion is yet to make the announcement.

UFC 253 fight card

The announced to date list of matchups can be found below. The UFC 253 fight card is expected to be finalized in the coming weeks.

Israel Adesanya vs. Paulo Costa

Dominick Reyes vs. Jan Blachowicz

Jake Matthews vs. Diego Sanchez

Brad Riddell vs. Alex da Silva

Kai Kara-France vs. Brandon Royval

Shane Young vs. Nate Landwehr

Mean Hakeem vs. Zubaira Tukhugov

Claudia Gadelha vs. Yan Xiaonan

Randa Markos vs. Mackenzie Dern

Shamil Abdurakhimov vs. Ciryl Gane

Casey Kenney vs. Heili Alateng

Jordan Espinosa vs. David Dvorak