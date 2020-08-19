Search
UFC

Australian and NZ MMA fighters join UFC 253: Jake Matthews, Brad Riddell, Kai Kara-France and Shane Young on the card

Parviz Iskenderov
Jake Matthews
Jake Matthews delivers right knee in his fight against Li Jingliang at UFC 221 in Perth, Australia / Pic: Emanuel Rudnicki FIGHTMAG

UFC 253: Adesanya vs Costa

MMA fighters from Australia and New Zealand have been officially added to UFC 253 fight card scheduled for September 26 live on pay-per-view. The list includes Jake Matthews, Brad Riddell, Kai Kara-France and Shane Young. All of the competitors also received the opponents for their respective bouts.

Advertisements

Riding the two-fight win streak, Australian Jake Matthews (16-4) is set to face Diego Sanchez (30-12) in a three-round battle at welterweight. NZ lightweight Brad Riddell (8-1) is making his third appearance inside the Octagon, facing off Alex Da Silva (21-2). Two other fighters from New Zealand, flyweight Kai Kara-France (21-8, 1 NC) and featherweight Shane Young (13-4) meet Brandon Royval (11-4) and Nate Landwehr (14-3), respectively.

In the main event of UFC 253 undefeated champion Israel Adesanya makes the second defense of his middleweight title against unbeaten challenger Paulo Costa in the bout that Dana White believes is “Fight of the Year”. The co-main event is expected to see the announced today championship bout between Dominick Reyes and Jan Blachowicz for a recently vacated by Jon Jones light heavyweight title.

The promotion also made official a featherweight bout between Mean Hakeem of Canada and Zubaira Tukhugov of Russia.

The location for UFC 253 is yet to be set. Given a number of international fighters featured on the card, “Fight Island” on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi is likely to host the show. The promotion is yet to make the announcement.

UFC 253 fight card

The announced to date list of matchups can be found below. The UFC 253 fight card is expected to be finalized in the coming weeks.

  • Israel Adesanya vs. Paulo Costa
  • Dominick Reyes vs. Jan Blachowicz
  • Jake Matthews vs. Diego Sanchez
  • Brad Riddell vs. Alex da Silva
  • Kai Kara-France vs. Brandon Royval
  • Shane Young vs. Nate Landwehr
  • Mean Hakeem vs. Zubaira Tukhugov
  • Claudia Gadelha vs. Yan Xiaonan
  • Randa Markos vs. Mackenzie Dern
  • Shamil Abdurakhimov vs. Ciryl Gane
  • Casey Kenney vs. Heili Alateng
  • Jordan Espinosa vs. David Dvorak
Advertisements

Share This

More
FeaturedLatest NewsMMAUFC

Add a comment

Related

Curtis Blaydes vs Derrick Lewis headlines UFC Fight Night card on November 28

UFC 0
Heavyweights Curtis Blaydes and Derrick Lewis are set to headline UFC Fight Night card on November 28. The location is yet to...
Read more

Dominick Reyes vs Jan Blachowicz for vacant light heavyweight title joins UFC 253

UFC 0
The scheduled for September 26, UFC 253 pay-per-view fight card received the second championship bout. The contest features Dominick Reyes up against Jan Blachowicz...
Read more

Dana White’s Contender Series – Season 4: Week 3 results and UFC contract winners

Results 0
Dana White's Contender Series 29 takes place at UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on August 18 (August 19 in Australia). The fight card...
Read more

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

UFC

Australian and NZ MMA fighters join UFC 253: Jake Matthews, Brad Riddell, Kai Kara-France and Shane Young on the card

0
MMA fighters from Australia and New Zealand have been officially added to UFC 253 fight card scheduled for September 26 live on...
Read more
UFC

Dominick Reyes vs Jan Blachowicz for vacant light heavyweight title joins UFC 253

0
The scheduled for September 26, UFC 253 pay-per-view fight card received the second championship bout. The contest features Dominick Reyes up against Jan Blachowicz...
Read more
UFC

Former UFC double champion Daniel Cormier ‘loved every minute’ of his ‘helluva ride’

0
Daniel Cormier has just hung up his gloves. Former two-division champion was in action this past weekend, when he faced the reigning heavyweight champion...
Read more

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

UFC

HIGHLIGHT: UFC 252 in slow motion (video)

0
For those who might have missed UFC 252 produced this past weekend live on pay-per-view (results here) the promotion released a "Fight...
Read more
UFC

Australian and NZ MMA fighters join UFC 253: Jake Matthews, Brad Riddell, Kai Kara-France and Shane Young on the card

0
MMA fighters from Australia and New Zealand have been officially added to UFC 253 fight card scheduled for September 26 live on...
Read more
UFC

Curtis Blaydes vs Derrick Lewis headlines UFC Fight Night card on November 28

0
Heavyweights Curtis Blaydes and Derrick Lewis are set to headline UFC Fight Night card on November 28. The location is yet to...
Read more
UFC

Dominick Reyes vs Jan Blachowicz for vacant light heavyweight title joins UFC 253

0
The scheduled for September 26, UFC 253 pay-per-view fight card received the second championship bout. The contest features Dominick Reyes up against Jan Blachowicz...
Read more
MMA

Watch: Ryan Bader highlight reel ahead of Bellator 244

0
Two-division titleholder Ryan Bader defends his light heavyweight belt against Vadim Nemkov in the headliner of Bellator 244 on August 21. Ahead of the...
Read more

Fight Schedule

ONE Championship: No Surrender 3

August 21, 2020

Mixed Show

Bellator 244: Bader vs Nemkov

August 21, 2020

MMA

UFC Fight Night: Munhoz vs Edgar

August 22, 2020

MMA

LNK Fight Night 16

August 29, 2020

Kickboxing

In Case You Missed It

Results

UFC 252 results, Miocic vs Cormier 3

0
UFC 252 fight card features eleven bouts at APEX in Las Vegas, NV on August 16 (AEST) (start time Australia wide can be found...

© Copyright 2020 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097