Curtis Blaydes vs Derrick Lewis headlines UFC Fight Night card on November 28

Heavyweights Curtis Blaydes and Derrick Lewis are set to headline UFC Fight Night card on November 28. The location is yet to be determined. Given both athletes reside in the US, UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV is a possible venue for the event.

ESPN was first to announce the booking.

Curtis Blaydes (14-2, 1 NC) won four bouts in a row. He last fought this past June, scoring a unanimous decision against Alexander Volkov. Prior to that he stopped Junior dos Santos and Shamil Abdurakhimov in Round 2, and defeated Justin Willis by unanimous decision.

Derrick Lewis (24-7, 1 NC) is fresh off the win against Aleksei Oleinik, who he stopped in the second round of their headline-bout at UFC Vegas 6 earlier in August (watch full fight video highlights). Before that he earned a unanimous decision against Ilir Latifi and took a split decision against Blagoy Ivanov.

Breaking: Curtis Blaydes (@RazorBlaydes265) vs. Derrick Lewis (@Thebeast_ufc) will headline UFC Fight Night on 11/28, location TBD. Blaydes asked for it, knows Lewis is a fan favorite and wants to build momentum. Lewis was down, wanted time to get in peak shape. Should be good. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) August 18, 2020

Other matchups are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.