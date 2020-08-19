Dana White’s Contender Series – Season 4: Week 3 results and UFC contract winners

Dana White’s Contender Series 29 takes place at UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on August 18 (August 19 in Australia). The fight card features five bouts with the fighters battling it out in hopes to earn a UFC contract.

Advertisements

The top of the bill is a welterweight matchup between Louis Cosce (6-0) and Victor Reyna (11-4). The full fight card can be found below.

MMA fans can watch the event live on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN+. The start time is scheduled for August 18 at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT. In Australia this converts to August 19 at 10 am AEST / 8 am AWST.

Get Dana White’s Contender Series Season 4, Week 3 results below.

Dana White’s Contender Series 29 results

Louis Cosce vs. Victor Reyna

Cheyanne Buys vs. Hilarie Rose

Orion Cosce vs. Matt Dixon

Chad Johnson vs. Josh Parisian

Kenneth Cross vs. Kevin Syler