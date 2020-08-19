Search
Dominick Reyes vs Jan Blachowicz for vacant light heavyweight title joins UFC 253

Parviz Iskenderov
UFC Championship belt
UFC Championship belt / Pic: Benjamin Cooke Throwdown Photography

Reyes vs Blachowicz to co-headline UFC 253

The scheduled for September 26, UFC 253 pay-per-view fight card received the second championship bout. The contest features Dominick Reyes up against Jan Blachowicz in a quest to become a new light heavyweight king. The bout is expected to co-headline the show.

The strap has been recently vacated by now former and two-time champion Jon Jones, who is looking to move up a weight class. The promotion announced a battle for a vacant belt on Wednesday.

The location for UFC 253 is yet to be determined. “Fight Island” on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, UAE is being a possible host.

Dominick Reyes (12-1) has challenged for UFC light heavyweight title in his previous bout this past February against then defending champion Jon Jones. The latter came out victorious by unanimous decision. Prior to that “The Devastator” was unbeaten in 12 outings, including victories over Chris Weidman, Volkan Oezdemir, Ovince Saint Preux, among others.

Jan Blachowicz (26-8) is riding the three-fight win streak. He last fought also in February, scoring the first-round KO as well as taking the revenge over Corey Anderson. Before that he defeated Ronaldo Souza and Luke Rockhold.

In the main event of UFC 253 undefeated champion Israel Adesanya makes the second defends of his middleweight title against unbeaten challenger Paulo Costa.

The rest of UFC 253 fight card is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

