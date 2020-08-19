Search
UFC Vegas 7 fight card, Pedro Munhoz vs Frankie Edgar

Parviz Iskenderov
UFC bantamweight Pedro Munhoz
Pedro Munhoz throws kick in his bout against Justin Scoggins at UFC Fight Night 100 / Pic: UFC Facebook

UFC on ESPN 15

The seventh edition of UFC Vegas (UFC on ESPN 15) is scheduled for this coming Saturday, August 22 (Sunday, August 23 in Australia). A number of bouts have been announced to date for the fight card, that is expected to be finalized shortly. The main event features bantamweight Pedro Munhoz taking on former lightweight champion Frankie Edgar in a five-round matchup.

UFC Vegas 7 fight card suffered several blows. The initially announced co-main event bout between Yoel Romero and Uriah Hall has been cancelled after “Soldier of God” withdrew due to an undisclosed reason. Women’s MMA battle between strawweights Angela Hill and Michelle Waterson has been moved to UFC Fight Night 177, due to an undisclosed personal reasons to the latter. Welterweight Dwight Grant is currently with no opponent, after Jared Gooden, who was expected to make his UFC debut, pulled out from the event due to an undisclosed injury.

Among the bouts currently featured on the card, light heavyweights Ovince Saint Preux and Alonzo Menifield are expected to meet in the co-main event. As well, Marcin Prachnio and Mike Rodriguez are set to square off also at light heavyweight, following Daniel Rodriguez face off Takashi Sato at welterweight, and Amanda Lemos up against Mizuki Inoue at women’s strawweight.

Check out the current list of matchups below. The completed UFC Vegas 7 fight card and finalized order of the bouts is expected to be announced in the coming days.

UFC on ESPN: Munhoz vs. Edgar fight card

  • Bantamweight Pedro Munhoz vs. Frankie Edgar
  • Light Heavyweight Ovince Saint Preux vs. Alonzo Menifield
  • Light Heavyweight Marcin Prachnio vs. Mike Rodriguez
  • Welterweight Daniel Rodriguez vs. Takashi Sato
  • Women’s Strawweight Amanda Lemos vs. Mizuki Inoue
  • Lightweight Austin Hubbard vs. Joe Solecki
  • Women’s Flyweight Mariya Agapova vs. Shana Dobson
  • Welterweight Dwight Grant vs. TBD
  • Light Heavyweight Jorge Gonzalez vs. Isaac Villanueva
  • Bantamweight Timur Valiev vs. Mark Striegl
  • Welterweight Matthew Semelsberger vs. Carlton Minus
  • Middleweight Maki Pitolo vs. Impa Kasangana
