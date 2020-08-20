Anderson Silva vs Uriah Hall to headline UFC Fight Night card on October 31

Former 185-pound champion Anderson Silva has his next fight scheduled for October 31. “Spider” returns facing fellow-middleweight Uriah Hall in the main event of UFC Fight Night card taking place at a yet to be determined location.

The contest was first announced by ESPN, citing UFC president Dana White.

He back ? Anderson Silva will fight Uriah Hall in the main event of UFC Fight Night on Oct. 31, @danawhite told @bokamotoESPN. pic.twitter.com/c28p1QURAK — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) August 19, 2020

Anderson Silva (34-10, 1 NC) lost two bouts in a row. In his previous outing in May 2019 he suffered the defeat via leg kick TKO in the first round against Jared Cannonier. Prior to that he dropped a unanimous decision against Israel Adesanya.

The 45-year-old Brazilian competitor last tasted the victory back in February 2017, when he scored a unanimous decision against Derek Brunson.

The announced matchup will be the pre-last bout on his current UFC contract.

On the other hand, Uriah Hall (15-9) recorded two straight victories. He was last in action in September 2019, taking a split decision against Antonio Carlos Junior, following the third-round KO of Bevon Lewis.

The 36-year-old Jamaican-American fighter was scheduled to face Yoel Romero this coming weekend in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 7. The bout fell off after the latter withdrew due to an undisclosed reason.

Other matchups for UFC fight card on October 31 are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.