Bellator 244 weigh-in results and video

Bellator 244: Bader vs. Nemkov

Bellator 244 features two-division champion Ryan Bader in defense of his light heavyweight title against Vadim Nemkov live on Paramount Network and DAZN on August 21. A day before the fight show the athletes will step on the scales to make it official.

MMA fans can watch Bellator 244 weigh-in live stream video on the promotion’s channel on YouTube and here on FIGHTMAG (featured player up top). The date and start time in the US is scheduled for Thursday, August 20 at 11am EST, which in Australia converts to Friday, August 21 at 1am AEST.

Get Bellator 244: Bader vs. Nemkov weigh-in results and full fight card below.

Bellator 244 fight card

Main Card (Paramount Network and DAZN)

  • Ryan Bader (204) vs. Vadim Nemkov (203.9)
  • Julia Budd (145.8) vs. Jessy Miele (147)*
  • Roy Nelson (264.9) vs. Valentin Moldavsky (234.6)
  • John Salter (186) vs. Andrew Kapel (185.1)

Preliminary Card (Bellator MMA YouTube)

  • Yaroslav Amosov (174.4) vs. Mark Lemminger (174.6)
  • Adam Piccolotti (155.3) vs. Sidney Outlaw (156)
  • Erik Perez (135.6) vs. Josh Hill (136)
  • Lucas Brennan (145.8) vs. Will Smith (143.7)
  • Vladimir Tokov (155.3) vs. Chris Gonzalez (156)
  • Vladyslav Parubchenko (149.6) vs. John de Jesus (149.1)
  • Weber Almeida (147.5) vs. Salim Mukhidinov (147.8)

*Missed weight.

