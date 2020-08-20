Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr fight ‘would be off’ if ‘Junior’ not compensated for date change

“Iron” Mike Tyson (50-6, 2 NC, 44 KOs) is expected to face Roy Jones Jr (66-9, 47 KOs) in an exhibition boxing match on a recently announced new date of November 28. The bout is scheduled live on pay-per-view from Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, CA. Yet, it might all fall apart, as “Junior” appears not happy with the postponement.

Tyson vs Jones was initially set for September 12. The streaming platform Triller, that paid for rights to broadcast the fight, announced the move, which, as understood, would help with generating revenue by attracting more viewers on the holiday weekend.

For Roy Jones Jr it’s all business as well. Former undisputed light heavyweight champion said the fight would be off unless he gets compensated for the potential impact that the delay might cause on his business.

“For me it was more about pushing to go ahead and do it, firstly because I’m focused, and you need to stay focused,” Roy Jones Jr told Daily Mail. “I’ve had to cancel other stuff to be out here. It’s upset my calendar. I’ve got to change things.”

“That’s the biggest issue. I’m not a full-time boxer any more, so I do other things to make an income,” he explained. “If I can’t do other things, then I should be compensated for that, because it changes the schematics. It’s not acceptable.”

Tyson vs Jones is now in hands of lawyers. If things get figured out the bout will go ahead. If not – it would be off.

“We’re trying to figure something out, my lawyers is talking with their lawyers, trying to figure out ways to make it a better situation so that I can [be] compensated for it, that is more beneficial for me to do.”

“If they don’t make it make sense, [the fight] would be off.

“Why would I change the date and mess up the rest of my year when I agreed to September 12.”

“They said they wanted to get a crowd, if you want to get a crowd, that’s a different type of money. If you want a big event, that’s a different type of money.

“You think I’m going to say, okay, let’s look at my money, but I’m not getting no better percent. How dumb is that to me? So let’s see what happens.”

Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr is set for eight rounds and expected to be governed by one of the major sanctioning bodies. They have been previously advised to not try to knock each other out. Nevertheless, both express their willingness to put on “craziness” if that would be necessary.

The previously announced Tyson vs Jones undercard includes Badou Jack (22-3-3, 13 KOs) up against Blake McKernan (13-0-0, 6 KOs) and Viddal Riley (4-0, 2 KOs) face off Rashad Coulter (9-5, 8 KOs). In addition, YouTuber Jake Paul is expected to face ex-NBA player Nate Robinson.