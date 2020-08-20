Search
Boxing

Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr fight ‘would be off’ if ‘Junior’ not compensated for date change

Parviz Iskenderov

“Iron” Mike Tyson (50-6, 2 NC, 44 KOs) is expected to face Roy Jones Jr (66-9, 47 KOs) in an exhibition boxing match on a recently announced new date of November 28. The bout is scheduled live on pay-per-view from Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, CA. Yet, it might all fall apart, as “Junior” appears not happy with the postponement.

Advertisements

Tyson vs Jones was initially set for September 12. The streaming platform Triller, that paid for rights to broadcast the fight, announced the move, which, as understood, would help with generating revenue by attracting more viewers on the holiday weekend.

For Roy Jones Jr it’s all business as well. Former undisputed light heavyweight champion said the fight would be off unless he gets compensated for the potential impact that the delay might cause on his business.

“For me it was more about pushing to go ahead and do it, firstly because I’m focused, and you need to stay focused,” Roy Jones Jr told Daily Mail. “I’ve had to cancel other stuff to be out here. It’s upset my calendar. I’ve got to change things.”

“That’s the biggest issue. I’m not a full-time boxer any more, so I do other things to make an income,” he explained. “If I can’t do other things, then I should be compensated for that, because it changes the schematics. It’s not acceptable.”

Tyson vs Jones is now in hands of lawyers. If things get figured out the bout will go ahead. If not – it would be off.

“We’re trying to figure something out, my lawyers is talking with their lawyers, trying to figure out ways to make it a better situation so that I can [be] compensated for it, that is more beneficial for me to do.”

“If they don’t make it make sense, [the fight] would be off.

“Why would I change the date and mess up the rest of my year when I agreed to September 12.”

“They said they wanted to get a crowd, if you want to get a crowd, that’s a different type of money. If you want a big event, that’s a different type of money.

“You think I’m going to say, okay, let’s look at my money, but I’m not getting no better percent. How dumb is that to me? So let’s see what happens.”

Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr is set for eight rounds and expected to be governed by one of the major sanctioning bodies. They have been previously advised to not try to knock each other out. Nevertheless, both express their willingness to put on “craziness” if that would be necessary.

The previously announced Tyson vs Jones undercard includes Badou Jack (22-3-3, 13 KOs) up against Blake McKernan (13-0-0, 6 KOs) and Viddal Riley (4-0, 2 KOs) face off Rashad Coulter (9-5, 8 KOs). In addition, YouTuber Jake Paul is expected to face ex-NBA player Nate Robinson.

Advertisements

Share This

More
BoxingFeaturedLatest News

Add a comment

Related

Mike Tyson confirms Roy Jones Jr fight date change, winner gets belt, undercard bouts added

Boxing 0
Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr are scheduled to square off in an exhibition boxing bout. The date was initially set for September 12....
Read more

Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr demo fight postponed to ‘new tentative date’ November 28

Boxing 0
Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. are expected to come face to face inside the boxing ring. The officially announced date for an exhibition...
Read more

Eminem featured artist on UFC 4 with Godzilla

Entertainment 0
MMA world went ballistic following a fresh release of UFC 4. In addition to an updated lineup of top ranked fighters, crossover...
Read more

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Boxing

Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr fight ‘would be off’ if ‘Junior’ not compensated for date change

0
"Iron" Mike Tyson (50-6, 2 NC, 44 KOs) is expected to face Roy Jones Jr (66-9, 47 KOs) in an exhibition boxing match on...
Read more
UFC

Australian and NZ MMA fighters join UFC 253: Jake Matthews, Brad Riddell, Kai Kara-France and Shane Young on the card

0
MMA fighters from Australia and New Zealand have been officially added to UFC 253 fight card scheduled for September 26 live on...
Read more
UFC

Dominick Reyes vs Jan Blachowicz for vacant light heavyweight title joins UFC 253

0
The scheduled for September 26, UFC 253 pay-per-view fight card received the second championship bout. The contest features Dominick Reyes up against Jan Blachowicz...
Read more

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

MMA

Bellator 244 weigh-in results and video live stream

0
Bellator 244 features two-division champion Ryan Bader in defense of his light heavyweight title against Vadim Nemkov live on Paramount Network and DAZN on...
Read more
Boxing

Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr fight ‘would be off’ if ‘Junior’ not compensated for date change

0
"Iron" Mike Tyson (50-6, 2 NC, 44 KOs) is expected to face Roy Jones Jr (66-9, 47 KOs) in an exhibition boxing match on...
Read more
UFC

Watch first trailer for UFC 253: Adesanya vs Costa (video)

0
Undefeated middleweight champion Israel Adesanya makes the second defense of his belt against unbeaten challenger Paulo Costa in the main event of...
Read more
UFC

Anderson Silva vs Uriah Hall to headline UFC Fight Night card on October 31

0
Former 185-pound champion Anderson Silva has his next fight scheduled for October 31. "Spider" returns facing fellow-middleweight Uriah Hall in the main event of...
Read more
UFC

HIGHLIGHT: UFC 252 in slow motion (video)

0
For those who might have missed UFC 252 produced this past weekend live on pay-per-view (results here) the promotion released a "Fight...
Read more

Fight Schedule

ONE Championship: No Surrender 3

August 21, 2020

Mixed Show

Bellator 244: Bader vs Nemkov

August 21, 2020

MMA

UFC Fight Night: Munhoz vs Edgar

August 22, 2020

MMA

LNK Fight Night 16

August 29, 2020

Kickboxing

In Case You Missed It

Results

UFC 252 results, Miocic vs Cormier 3

0
UFC 252 fight card features eleven bouts at APEX in Las Vegas, NV on August 16 (AEST) (start time Australia wide can be found...

© Copyright 2020 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097