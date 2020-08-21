Search
UFC

Israel Adesanya says Paulo Costa ‘is dumb, but that’s what makes him dangerous’

Parviz Iskenderov
Israel Adesanya
Israel Adesanya talks to fans at UFC 243 open workout / Pic: Benjamin Cooke Throwdown Photography

UFC 253: Adesanya vs Costa

Israel Adesanya and Paulo Costa square off in the main event of UFC 253 scheduled for September 26 live on pay-per-view. Today undefeated champion and unbeaten challenger appeared on SportsCenter via a video link, sharing their thoughts on the upcoming bout.

The athletes talked about their training camps and what they have to do in order to get ready for the fight amid coronavirus pandemic. They also exchanged words, where some of those words were not exactly amicable.

“He is kind of disrespectful guy,” Paulo Costa said when asked about animosity and whether it was real. “I don’t like this kind of people. I believe the fans [don’t like] also.”

“This sport doesn’t need this kind of attitude. You don’t need this to sell a good fight. You just need to go and make a good fight, not a boring fight, as he did in his previous fight.”

Israel Adesanya (19-0) was last in action this past March, when he scored a unanimous decision against Yoel Romero. Although it was a quite anticipated matchup, one can say, the fight didn’t produce expected fireworks.

Paulo Costa (13-0) last fought in August 2019 when he defeated Romero also by unanimous decision.

“Let’s put it this way, the only people he ever beat that are worthy of anything – that’s two guys that are ranked, and that was Uriah Hall and [Yoel Romero],” Israel Adesanya said talking his next opponent. “Who else has beat that are ranked? I can list you four guys that I have.”

“Like I said – he is dumb, but that’s what makes him dangerous as well, cause he is not scared to just walk forward and throw, and he is strong.”

“But the same thing happens, when they step in the cage with me, when they see me and they feel me. They say ‘Oh my god, he is a lot stronger than I thought. Oh my god, he is a lot bigger than I thought’. ”

The co-main event at UFC 253 features Dominick Reyes and Jan Blachowicz in a championship bout with a vacant light heavyweight title on the line. The location for the event is yet to be determined.

