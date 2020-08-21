Maybe There Is More: Conor McGregor hints on potential return to UFC

Conor McGregor is retired. Former two-division UFC champion hung up his gloves in June. Many considered the move was temporarily and/or a publicity grab. Some suggested it “was a joke“. Today “The Notorious” shared that there might more gas in his tank.

“4 years ago today,” Conor McGregor captioned a photo on Instagram, which sees him backstage ahead of the second fight with Nate Diaz. “Backstage waiting to go out for one of the biggest bouts of my fighting life! McGregor/Diaz II. Wow! Maybe there is more…”

McGregor faced Diaz in the rematch in August 2016. The pair went a full five-round distance, which ended in majority decision (48–47, 47-47 and 48-47) in favor of the Irishman. Diaz won their first fight in March the same year, when he forced his opponent to tap out in Round 2.

McGregor (22-4) hasn’t fought since January this year, when he stopped Donald Cerrone in 40 seconds. Prior to the bout he said he was looking to have a busy 2020.

The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic put the action on hold, which, as understood, was one of the reasons for McGregor’s retirement. He also said the fight game was no longer exciting him.

UFC President Dana White recently said that McGregor was indeed retired and was not fighting this year.

“I’m not saying he won’t fight in 2021, but I’m telling you we don’t have a fight planned for him in 2020,” Dana White said on My Mom’s Basement podcast early August. “But I guarantee you he will not fight in 2020. Conor McGregor is retired.”

In a way or another, despite being officially retired “The Notorious” is still (as of writing) ranked No.4 in the lightweight division of UFC.

Two of the bouts the fight fans would likely want to see is the rematch with the current lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, as well as the trilogy fight with Nate Diaz.

The champion is scheduled to face an interim titleholder Justin Gaethje in the championship unification at UFC 254 in October. Diaz, who was last in action in November 2019, when he faced the eventual “BMF” belt winner Jorge Masvidal, is yet to have his next fight scheduled.