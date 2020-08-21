Search
UFC

Maybe There Is More: Conor McGregor hints on potential return to UFC

Parviz Iskenderov
Conor McGregor victorious over Nate Diaz at UFC 202
Conor McGregor victorious over Nate Diaz in the rematch at UFC 202 / Pic: UFC Facebook

Conor McGregor is retired. Former two-division UFC champion hung up his gloves in June. Many considered the move was temporarily and/or a publicity grab. Some suggested it “was a joke“. Today “The Notorious” shared that there might more gas in his tank.

Advertisements

“4 years ago today,” Conor McGregor captioned a photo on Instagram, which sees him backstage ahead of the second fight with Nate Diaz. “Backstage waiting to go out for one of the biggest bouts of my fighting life! McGregor/Diaz II. Wow! Maybe there is more…”

McGregor faced Diaz in the rematch in August 2016. The pair went a full five-round distance, which ended in majority decision (48–47, 47-47 and 48-47) in favor of the Irishman. Diaz won their first fight in March the same year, when he forced his opponent to tap out in Round 2.

McGregor (22-4) hasn’t fought since January this year, when he stopped Donald Cerrone in 40 seconds. Prior to the bout he said he was looking to have a busy 2020.

The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic put the action on hold, which, as understood, was one of the reasons for McGregor’s retirement. He also said the fight game was no longer exciting him.

UFC President Dana White recently said that McGregor was indeed retired and was not fighting this year.

“I’m not saying he won’t fight in 2021, but I’m telling you we don’t have a fight planned for him in 2020,” Dana White said on My Mom’s Basement podcast early August. “But I guarantee you he will not fight in 2020. Conor McGregor is retired.”

In a way or another, despite being officially retired “The Notorious” is still (as of writing) ranked No.4 in the lightweight division of UFC.

Two of the bouts the fight fans would likely want to see is the rematch with the current lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, as well as the trilogy fight with Nate Diaz.

The champion is scheduled to face an interim titleholder Justin Gaethje in the championship unification at UFC 254 in October. Diaz, who was last in action in November 2019, when he faced the eventual “BMF” belt winner Jorge Masvidal, is yet to have his next fight scheduled.

Advertisements

Share This

More
FeaturedLatest NewsMMAUFC

Add a comment

Related

Watch first trailer for UFC 253: Adesanya vs Costa (video)

UFC 0
Undefeated middleweight champion Israel Adesanya makes the second defense of his belt against unbeaten challenger Paulo Costa in the main event of...
Read more

Anderson Silva vs Uriah Hall to headline UFC Fight Night card on October 31

UFC 0
Former 185-pound champion Anderson Silva has his next fight scheduled for October 31. "Spider" returns facing fellow-middleweight Uriah Hall in the main event of...
Read more

Australian and NZ MMA fighters join UFC 253: Jake Matthews, Brad Riddell, Kai Kara-France and Shane Young on the card

UFC 0
MMA fighters from Australia and New Zealand have been officially added to UFC 253 fight card scheduled for September 26 live on...
Read more

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

UFC

Maybe There Is More: Conor McGregor hints on potential return to UFC

0
Conor McGregor is retired. Former two-division UFC champion hung up his gloves in June. Many considered the move was temporarily and/or a publicity grab....
Read more
Boxing

Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr fight ‘would be off’ if ‘Junior’ not compensated for date change

0
"Iron" Mike Tyson (50-6, 2 NC, 44 KOs) is expected to face Roy Jones Jr (66-9, 47 KOs) in an exhibition boxing match on...
Read more
UFC

Australian and NZ MMA fighters join UFC 253: Jake Matthews, Brad Riddell, Kai Kara-France and Shane Young on the card

0
MMA fighters from Australia and New Zealand have been officially added to UFC 253 fight card scheduled for September 26 live on...
Read more

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

UFC

Maybe There Is More: Conor McGregor hints on potential return to UFC

0
Conor McGregor is retired. Former two-division UFC champion hung up his gloves in June. Many considered the move was temporarily and/or a publicity grab....
Read more
Video

Watch ONE Championship: No Surrender 3 live stream video

0
ONE Championship: No Surrender 3 takes place in Bangkok, Thailand tonight, Friday, August 21. The event features a series of MMA and Muay Thai...
Read more
Kickboxing

Watch: Badr Hari knocks out Doug Viney with straight right in 2007

0
For those patiently waiting a return of Badr Hari penciled for the end of 2020, GLORY Kickboxing released a video, going back...
Read more
MMA

Bellator 244 weigh-in results and video

0
Bellator 244 features two-division champion Ryan Bader in defense of his light heavyweight title against Vadim Nemkov live on Paramount Network and DAZN on...
Read more
Boxing

Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr fight ‘would be off’ if ‘Junior’ not compensated for date change

0
"Iron" Mike Tyson (50-6, 2 NC, 44 KOs) is expected to face Roy Jones Jr (66-9, 47 KOs) in an exhibition boxing match on...
Read more

Fight Schedule

ONE Championship: No Surrender 3

August 21, 2020

Mixed Show

Bellator 244: Bader vs Nemkov

August 21, 2020

MMA

UFC Fight Night: Munhoz vs Edgar

August 22, 2020

MMA

LNK Fight Night 16

August 29, 2020

Kickboxing

In Case You Missed It

Results

UFC 252 results, Miocic vs Cormier 3

0
UFC 252 fight card features eleven bouts at APEX in Las Vegas, NV on August 16 (AEST) (start time Australia wide can be found...

© Copyright 2020 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097