Watch ONE Championship: No Surrender 3 live stream video

ONE Championship: No Surrender 3 takes place in Bangkok, Thailand tonight, Friday, August 21. The event features a series of MMA and Muay Thai bouts.

In the main event Sangmanee Klong Suanpluresort and Kulabdam Sor. Jor. Piek Uthai square off in the second semi-final of a four-man bantamweight Muay Thai tournament. The winner of the bout is expected to face Saemapetch Fairtex in the final, to determine the challenger, going up against the current champion in the division Nong-O Gaiyanghadao at the future events.

The fight fans can watch ONE: No Surrender 3 live stream online here at FIGHTMAG (featured player up top), as well as on the respective networks and social media platforms announced by the promotion. The date and start time in Australia is scheduled for Friday, August 21 at 10:30 pm AEST / 8:30 pm AWST.

ONE: No Surrender 3 fight card

Sangmanee Klong SuanPluResort vs. Kulabdam Sor. Jor. Piek Uthai (Muay Thai)

Mongkolpetch Petchyindee Academy vs. Sok Thy (Muay Thai)

Shannon Wiratchai vs. Fabio Pinca (MMA)

Wondergirl Fairtex vs. Brooke Farrell (Muay Thai)

Marie Ruumet vs. Little Tiger (Muay Thai)

Ben Royle vs. Quitin Thomas (MMA)