Amanda Nunes vs Megan Anderson set for UFC 256 on December 12

Amanda Nunes is scheduled for the next defense of her featherweight title on December 12 (December 13 in Australia). Battling it out at UFC 256, the two-weight champion faces Megan Anderson.

The bout was first announced by ESPN’s Brett Okamoto (via Twitter).

Brazilian champion Amanda Nunes (20-4) was last in action this past June, when she scored a unanimous decision against Felicia Spencer and made the first successful defense of her 145-pound belt. Prior to that she similarly defeated Germaine de Randamie to retain her bantamweight title for the fifth time.

“The Lioness” is unbeaten in eleven outings. She is riding the win streak since March 2015. Her resume includes victorious over Ronda Rousey, Valentina Schevchenko, Holly Holm, Cris Cyborg, among others.

After her most recent win Nunes considered retirement as an option.

“Ah, I don’t know, I’ve achieved everything I wanted,” Nunes said in an interview on Brazilian TV show Esporte Espetacular when asked what was next. “I’m well, I can go on with my life, maybe a [take] new step, maybe find new talents, help some girls there, maybe be a coach too.”

“I’m in a moment that I can retire, you know, and I’m in a moment that I can fight. I’m fine. There’s nothing else to be done right now in the division. The Hall of Fame will come, for sure. My life going forward, if I do stop now, the UFC will give me every support I need to continue having my money and work.”

Nevertheless, Nunes, a future Hall of Famer, is yet to be done with fighting.

Her next opponent, Megan Anderson (11-4) won two bouts in a row. She last fought in February, scoring the first-round KO of Norma Dumont Viana. Before that the challenger from Australia submitted Zarah Fairn Dos Santos also in Round 1.

The location for UFC 256 is yet to be determined. More information and other matchups are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.