Bellator 244 results, Bader vs Nemkov

Bellator MMA airs live on Paramount Network and DAZN from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT on August 22 (AEST). The headline-bout features two-division champion Ryan Bader in defense of his light heavyweight title against Vadim Nemkov.

In the co-main event former women’s featherweight champion Julia Budd faces Jessy Miele.

Get Bellator 244 results below.

Bellator 244: Bader vs. Nemkov results

Main Card (Paramount Network and DAZN)

Vadim Nemkov def. Ryan Bader by TKO (strikes, R2 at 3:02)

Julia Budd def. Jessy Miele by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27)

Valentin Moldavsky def. Roy Nelson by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

John Salter def. Andrew Kapel by submission (arm-triangle choke, R3 at 3:11)

Preliminary Card (Bellator MMA YouTube Channel)

Yaroslav Amosov def. Mark Lemminger by TKO (doctor’s stoppage, R1 at 5:00)

Sidney Outlaw def. Adam Piccolotti by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Joshua Hill def. Erik Perez by unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

Weber Almeida def. Salim Mukhidinov by KO (strikes, R1 at 3:57)

John de Jesus def. Vladyslav Parubchenko by unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 29-28)

Chris Gonzalez def. Vladimir Tokov by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 30-27)

Lucas Brennan def. Will Smith by TKO (strikes, R2 at 4:14)